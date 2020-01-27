Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) Study 2020: Epidemiology, Trends, Treatment, Unmet Needs, Marketed & Emerging Drugs, Case Reports, Market Outlook to 2028

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.



The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.



Study Period: 2017-2028



Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) Epidemiology



Heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) is one of the most common debilitating gynecologic disorders affecting women of reproductive age. It is subjectively defined as heavy cyclical menstrual bleeding occurring over several consecutive cycles. Empirically, it is a total blood loss of at least 80 mL per menstrual cycle or a menstrual cycle lasting longer than 7 days. The black race proves to be recurrently reported to increase uterine fibroids associated with HMB risk, by two- to threefold compare with the white race.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology scenario of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028 for the following aspects:

Prevalent Population of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding in the United States

Prevalent Population of Uterine Fibroids in the United States

Prevalent Population of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding due to Uterine Fibroids in the United States

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding in the United States

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding due to Uterine Fibroids in the United States

A retrospective population-based cohort study of women, aged 18-65 years, enrolled 2005 through 2014 in Kaiser Permanente Washington found that overall prevalence of uterine fibroids in 2014 was 9.6%, and was the highest among women aged 50-54 years, i.e., 15.9%. Black women had a higher prevalence (18.5%) than other racial/ethnic groups by Yu et al., 2018. In addition, symptomatic uterine fibroids may affect up to 25% of all women and up to 30-40% of women in the perimenopausal age range.



As per Minimally Invasive Gynecology Worldwide, (2012) by the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists, Uterine leiomyomas are tumors of the myometrium that have a prevalence as high as 70-80% at age 50, but that seems to vary with a number of factors including age, race, and, possibly geographic location.



Prevalence in symptom-free women has been reported to be as low as 7.8% in Scandinavian women aged 33-40, whereas in the United States, it is almost 40% in white patients and more than 60% in women of African ancestry in the same age group. Leiomyomas are listed as the diagnosis for about 39% of the approximately 600,000 hysterectomies performed each year in the United States.



Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) Drug Chapters



This segment of the Heavy Menstrual Bleeding report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



To meet the increasing demand for the treatment Heavy Menstrual Bleeding, companies have shifted their focus towards the development of targeted therapies. Expected launch of potential therapies may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the prevalent population of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding & awareness of the disease.



The overall dynamics of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies of the major key players such as ObsEva, AbbVie, Myovant Sciences and Bayer will significantly increase the market during the forecast period (2019-2028).



Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) Market Outlook



Heavy menstrual bleeding is a leading gynecologic problem, affecting more than 30% of women at some point in their life. A vigilant explanation of the cause of HMB is crucial in the management of women with HMB. There are a tremendous number of options available for the patients with HMB to reduce their blood loss and improve quality of life. The major role depends on the clinician, which is to provide proper information to facilitate women in making an appropriate choice of treatment.



The majorly employed treatment alternatives include either pharmacological interventions or surgical treatment. Pharmacological options are further bifurcated into classes such as hormonal therapies, Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists, birth control pills, Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and antifibrinolytic medicines while surgical options include endometrial ablation, uterine artery embolization (UAE), myomectomy and hysterectomy.



This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug in late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



According to this research, the market of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding in the 7MM is expected to change from 2019-2028.



Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Expected launch of therapies for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) such as ObsEva (Linzagolix; OBE2109), AbbVie (Elagolix), Myovant Sciences (Relugolix; TAK-385), Bayer (Vilaprisan; BAY1002670) and other targeted therapies in the forecast period [2019-2028] will also create a positive impact on the Heavy Menstrual Bleeding (HMB) market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights



2. Heavy Menstrual Bleeding Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding in 2017

2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding in 2028



3. Disease Background and Overview: Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Causes of HMB

3.3. Polyps

3.4. Myometrial dysfunctions (adenomyosis & leiomyoma)

3.5. Malignancy and hyperplasia

3.6. Coagulopathy

3.7. Ovulatory dysfunction (hormonal causes of HMB)

3.8. Endometrial causes of HMB

3.9. Iatrogenic

3.10. Multiple common pathways that contribute to HMB

3.11. Diagnosis of Heavy menstrual Bleeding

3.12. Differential diagnosis for HMB from structural causes

3.13. Differential diagnosis with disorders of hemostasis and coagulopathy

3.14. NICE Diagnostic guidelines for HMB



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population: Key Findings

4.1. 7MM Total Patient Population of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

4.2. 7MM Total Diagnosed Patient Population of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding



5. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

5.1. United States

5.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.1.2. Heavy Menstrual Bleeding Prevalent Population in the United States

5.1.3. Uterine Fibroids Prevalent Population in the United States

5.1.4. Heavy Menstrual Bleeding due to Uterine Fibroids Prevalent Population in the United States

5.1.5. Heavy Menstrual Bleeding Diagnosed Prevalent Population in the United States

5.1.6. Heavy Menstrual Bleeding due to Uterine Fibroids Diagnosed Prevalent Population in the United States

5.2. EU5 Countries

5.3. Germany

5.4. France

5.5. Italy

5.6. Spain

5.7. United Kingdom

5.8. Japan



6. Treatment

6.1. Combination hormonal contraceptives

6.2. Progestins

6.2.1. In women with a history of thrombosis who are on anticoagulation

6.2.2. In women with a history of thrombosis who are not on anticoagulation

6.3. NSAID preparations

6.4. Intrauterine system releasing levonorgestrel (LNG)

6.5. Gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonists/antagonists

6.6. Tranexamic acid an anti-Fibrinolytic

6.7. Danazol

6.8. Selective progesterone receptor modulators

6.9. Combined oral contraceptive pill

6.10. Injectable progestogens

6.11. Ulipristal acetate for treatment of uterine fibroids

6.12. Surgical interventions for treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding

6.12.1. Endometrial ablation

6.12.2. Hysterectomy

6.13. Non Hormonal treatment for Anemia caused by HMB

6.14. HMB: The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Recommendations for management of HMB (2019)

6.14.1. Suggestions for Hormonal Medical therapy

6.15. NICE guidelines for management of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

6.16. Treatment Algorithm



7. Unmet Needs



8. Marketed Drugs

8.1. Lysteda (Tranexamic acid): Ferring Pharmaceuticals

8.1.1. Drug Description

8.1.2. Regulatory Milestones

8.1.3. Other Development Activities

8.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

8.1.5. Product Profile

8.2. Natazia (Estradiol valerate / Dienogest): Bayer

8.3. Mirena (levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system): Bayer



9. Emerging Drugs

9.1. Key Cross Competition

9.2. Linzagolix (OBE2109): ObsEva

9.2.1. Product Description

9.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

9.2.3. Clinical Development

9.2.4. Product Profile

9.3. Elagolix: AbbVie

9.4. Relugolix (TAK-385): Myovant Sciences

9.5. Vilaprisan (BAY1002670): Bayer

9.6. Leuprolide: Enteris BioPharma



10. Heavy Menstrual Bleeding: 7MM Analysis

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Market Size of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding in the 7MM

10.3. 7MM Market Outlook

10.4. United States Market Size

10.4.1. Total Market size of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

10.4.2. Market Size by Therapies

10.5. Germany Market Size

10.6. France Market Size

10.7. Italy Market Size

10.8. Spain Market Size

10.9. United Kingdom Market Size

10.10. Japan market Size



11. Case Reports

11.1. Patient-Reported Prevalence and Symptomatic Burden of Uterine Fibroids Among Women in the United States: Findings from a Cross-Sectional Survey Analysis

11.2. Symptoms of Uterine Myomas: Data of an Epidemiological Study in Germany

11.3. Burden of Uterine Fibroids in Italy: Epidemiology, Treatment Outcomes, and Consumption of Health Care Resources in More Than 5,000 Women

11.4. Treatment Patterns and Health Care Resource Utilization & Costs in Heavy Menstrual Bleeding: A Japanese Claims Database Analysis



12. Market Drivers



13. Market Barriers



Companies Mentioned



AbbVie

Bayer

Enteris BioPharma

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Myovant Sciences

ObsEva

