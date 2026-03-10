HEAVYS x Whitechapel: Three Albums, Three Shells, One Ongoing Collaboration

Officially licensed album-dedicated shells for "Saw is the Law" and "The Valley" available now. "Hymns of Dissonance" shell coming soon

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HEAVYS today announced a multi-release collaboration with Tennessee death metal band Whitechapel, covering two available album-dedicated shells and a third currently in production. This is the first HEAVYS partnership structured album by album rather than as a single design drop, giving fans a way to collect across Whitechapel's catalog over time.

Who is Whitechapel

Whitechapel formed in Knoxville, Tennessee in 2006. The band blends death metal, grindcore, and hardcore into a sound that sits at the harder end of modern metal, fronted by vocalist Phil Bozeman. Over nine studio albums, they have built one of the more dedicated followings in American death metal, with each record taking the band in a slightly different direction while keeping the core sound intact. "The Valley" (2019) was notably more personal and melodic than their earlier work. "Hymns of Dissonance" (2023) returned to a heavier approach. Both responses were strong among fans.

The three shells

Whitechapel "Saw is the Law" shells are available now at $29 (shells only) or $259 as a full bundle with H1H headphones. These draw from the artwork of one of Whitechapel's more aggressive releases and are officially licensed with royalties paid to the band.

Whitechapel "The Valley" shells are available now at $39 (shells only) or $274 as a full bundle. Phil Bozeman is photographed wearing the H1H headphones with these shells on the product page, making this one of the more directly band-endorsed designs in the HEAVYS catalog.

Whitechapel "Hymns of Dissonance" shells are in production. No release date has been confirmed. Fans who want early access can sign up for the HEAVYS newsletter at heavys.com.

What comes in each bundle

Every bundle includes the HEAVYS H1H headphones, two Whitechapel album shells, two standard HEAVYS shells, an AUX cable, a USB-C charging cable, an official Axel Grell authenticity certificate, and a premium travel case (retail value $39) while supplies last.

H1H headphone specs

Eight drivers per ear cup with patented placement. HellBlocker Active Noise Cancellation. 50-hour battery life. Bluetooth 5.1 plus wired AUX option. Five built-in microphones. HEAVYS app with parametric EQ for adjusting bass, mids, and treble. The headphones are tuned for rock and metal rather than the bass-heavy profiles used by most consumer brands.

Pricing and shipping

"Saw is the Law" shells only: $29. Full bundle: $259. "The Valley" shells only: $39. Full bundle: $274. Free global shipping on orders over $220. Duties included in listed price. 14-day returns. One-year warranty. Stock on both current shells is limited and will not be restocked once sold through. See the full HEAVYS shipping policy for delivery details.

Why album-by-album

Most artist shell collaborations at HEAVYS are single drops tied to a band's overall identity, like the Motörhead Snaggletooth design or the Queen crest shells. The Whitechapel collaboration takes a different approach, treating each album as its own release. For collectors, that means three separate items across different price points and visual identities. For Whitechapel fans specifically, it means each shell corresponds to a distinct period in the band's catalog rather than a generic logo design. The third shell, once released, will complete a set covering the band's last three studio albums. Browse the full HEAVYS artist collaboration shells collection to see all current designs.

Frequently asked questions

Are the Whitechapel HEAVYS shells officially licensed? Yes. All three shells are officially licensed. Royalties are paid to Whitechapel on every unit sold. The "The Valley" shells include photography of Phil Bozeman wearing the H1H headphones with the shells, confirming direct band involvement.

Which Whitechapel shells are available right now? "Saw is the Law" and "The Valley" are both available now. "Hymns of Dissonance" is in production with no confirmed release date.

Do the shells fit all HEAVYS headphones? The shells fit the H1H over-ear headphones only. They are not compatible with the H1E earbuds.

How do the shells attach? Shells snap onto the outer face of each H1H ear cup. No tools required. Swapping takes under 10 seconds.

Will sold-out Whitechapel shells be restocked? No. HEAVYS does not restock sold-out artist collaboration shells.

Can I collect all three Whitechapel shells? Yes. "Saw is the Law" and "The Valley" are available now. "Hymns of Dissonance" will be announced via the HEAVYS newsletter when it drops.

About HEAVYS

HEAVYS makes headphones and earbuds built for rock and metal listeners. Founded by Axel Grell, who spent 31 years at Sennheiser and holds over 40 audio patents, HEAVYS has sold to over 200,000 customers across more than 50 countries. The interchangeable shell system is the first of its kind in headphone design, allowing owners to swap album artwork between ear cups without tools. Artist collaborations include Queen, Motörhead, Judas Priest, Dream Theater, Lamb of God, Bullet for My Valentine, Cannibal Corpse, Killswitch Engage, and Whitechapel. All officially licensed, royalties paid to each artist. Learn more at the About HEAVYS page.

Media and partnerships contact:

HEAVYS Communications

[email protected]

heavys.com

SOURCE Heavys