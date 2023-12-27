Hebei Province Releases "Robot+" Innovation Demand List

News provided by

Hebei Provincial Industry and Information Technology Department

27 Dec, 2023, 05:16 ET

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 11th, the "Robot+ Innovation Demand List" release and project capital matchmaking event, co-hosted by Hebei's Industry and Information Technology Department and the Tangshan Municipal Government, was held in Tangshan City.

At the event, Zhang Zhijie, the director of Hebei Development and Research Institute of Industry and Information Technology, unveiled the "Robot+" Innovation Demand List for the Province. CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd., China Petroleum Pipeline Coating Engineering Co., Ltd., Hebei Provincial People's Hospital, and JingTang Intelligent Equipment Technology Co., Ltd., each presented their specific "Robot+" application scenarios. Hebei Telecom, Hebei Mobile, Hebei Unicom, HBIS Industrial Technology Service Co., Ltd, CITIC HIC Kaicheng Intelligence Equipment Co., Ltd. and Hebei Boxline Intelligent Equipment Technology Co., Ltd., each conducted "Robot+" innovative application technology releases and product roadshows.

An official of Hebei Provincial Industry and Information Technology Department stated that the province highly values the development of the robot industry. To drive innovation of Hebei's robot industry and promote the in-depth development of "Robot+" applications, the department has called for, collected and selected 45 urgently needed, innovative and valuable "Robot+" application demands from across the province. These demands have been released province-wide, inviting robot companies to take up the challenge and collaborate with users to solve technical problems.

An official of Tangshan Municipal Government said that Tangshan City is seizing the great opportunity presented by the new wave of artificial intelligence development. It threw itself fully behind the projects, R&D, application expansion and other key works of the robot industry. As a result, the city has formed a robot industry underpinned by industrial robots, characterized by special robots, and with service robots as a new growth point. It has built the National Torch Tangshan Robot Industry Base, boosting the construction of a new industrial base in the Bohai Economic Rim.

SOURCE Hebei Provincial Industry and Information Technology Department

