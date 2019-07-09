Hebei Xintian Established Its Foreign Trade Company on the Occasion of Its 15th Anniversary

SHANGHAI, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, with the continuous increase of the company's business volume and the continuous expansion of the factory scale, Hebei Xintian established its foreign trade company - Shijiazhuang Simba Trading Co., Ltd. on the occasion of the company's 15th anniversary, which is mainly engaged in foreign trade business, aiming at foreign countries to provide cheap products with best quality to customers.

Mr. Zhang Fei, CEO of Hebei Xintian Biotechnology Co., Ltd., said: "We will introduce more quality products to our customers with the aim of "sincerely treating", "honesty-based" and "As true as loyal service". Hebei Xintian is looking forward to perfect cooperation and mutual development with customers in the principle of "Three Honests".

Hebei Xintian Biotechnology Co., Ltd., located in Baixiang, Hebei Province, was established in 2004. It is a modern manufacturer engaged in the research and development and production of various pesticides, fertilizers and other products. It is the designated production of pesticides by Avermectin pesticide governing unit, the China Ministry of Agriculture.

Hebei Xintian covers an area of 5,000 square meters. It has four automated production lines for processing various pesticides and advanced and complete pesticide production testing instruments. In order to ensure the quality of the products, from the beginning of the raw materials to the final inspection before the products leaving the factory, each process has undergone strict screening and quality control. All products are tested by SGS and comply with international standards.

