Exhibition Date: June.20th-22nd, 2018

Booth Number: Hall 4, 73-43

Exhibition Venue: Tokyo Big Sight International Exhibition Centre

Holding Cycle: One session/Year

Japan (Tokyo) International M-tech Exhibition has been successfully held for 21 sessions. This exhibition mainly consists of mechanical parts and materials, and related equipments, it is the largest mechanical component exhibition in Japan and Northeast Asia. There were 2,350 exhibitors attended last year, more than 80,000 professionals from product design, development, manufacturing, production engineering, procurement and quality control departments attended to find the most suitable solutions for their businesses and developments.

Hebei Yogem will bring the featured products to the expo including pump parts, valve parts, agriculture machine parts this year, and adhere to the concept of safety, efficiency, science, environmental protection products, better to provide customers with quality services.

Yogem hopes that through this exhibition it can further comprehend the characteristics of the industry's advanced enterprises and management experience, and improve product structures to explore advantages. It also encourages more exhibitors and guests to take a deeper look into their products for the enterprises to carry out optimized production.

This exhibition provides a good communication platform and business opportunities for enterprises and corporations. Let us look forward to the success of this international exhibition!

Contact information:

Hebei Yogem Trading Co., Ltd

Liu Tiesheng

TEL +86-311 8926 0859

FAX +86-311 8502 8537

liutiesheng@hebeiyogem.com

www.hebeiyogem.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hebei-yogem-trading-will-attend-japan-tokyo-international-m-tech-exhibition-2018-300662272.html

SOURCE Hebei Yogem Trading

Related Links

http://www.hebeiyogem.com

