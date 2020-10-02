Hebrew Order of David Donates Essential Van to JF&CS Atlanta

Charles Goldberg President, Hebrew Order of David, Lodge Carmel said, "Alan Rubenstein was a founding member and past president of HOD Lodge Carmel in Atlanta as well as a mentor to me and many of our members. He led our lodge in numerous meaningful community service projects over the years. He was a gifted leader, and everyone enjoyed his humor and guidance. Our lodge is proud to have been a substantial contributor in donating a van to JF&CS in honor of Alan and his family."

The IDDS team had a wheelchair-accessible, custom van on its "wish list," for more than a year, as the program needs have grown. In addition, one of the vans needed substantial repairs.

"Our HOD van will allow us to explore the community with our clients and ensure that they are attaining their own goals for community inclusion. Whether in volunteerism or an educational workshop, or some fun recreational activity; the HOD van will get us there safely and reliably," said Melissa DaSilva, director of IDDS.

The Hebrew Order of David and JF&CS have a long history of mutual support. This is the fourth van the HOD has donated to JF&CS over the last 20 years; however, the previous vans were used for JETS transportation services for older adults. Additionally, HOD hosts an annual Rosh Hashanah appeal for JF&CS clients. The appeal raises money to provide holiday meals for Jewish clients who cannot afford to celebrate the holiday.

"We have had a longstanding relationship with the Hebrew Order of David, primarily because of the relationship that Alan Rubenstein forged with both of our organizations," said Terri Bonoff, CEO of JF&CS. "We are humbled by HOD's generosity to purchase a van in memory of their brother, former International Grand President, Alan Rubenstein."

Established in 1891, Jewish Family & Career Services (JF&CS) offers programs and resources to help the Atlanta community. Guided by Jewish values, JF&CS serves thousands of individuals annually regardless of age, race, religion, national origin or ability to pay. We offer counseling and therapy for individuals, families and groups, older adult services, careers and support services, intellectual and developmental disabilities services, as well as free dental services at the Ben Massell Dental Clinic. For more information, please call 770.677.9300 or visit JFCSatl.org.

