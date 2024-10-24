Hebrew SeniorLife Receives Grant to Expand Transitional Housing and Services for Older Adults in Crisis

Funding from the Administration of Community Living addresses at-risk seniors/older adults' unique needs

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hebrew SeniorLife's Center for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and Neglect (CPEAN), the first and only abuse shelter program for older adults in Massachusetts, has been awarded a two-year grant from the Administration for Community Living (ACL), part of the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, whose mission is to maximize the independence, well-being, and health of older adults, people with disabilities across the lifespan, and their families and caregivers.

A total of $2.8 million was awarded to Hebrew SeniorLife's Center for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and Neglect and five other organizations across the country. The funds will be used to increase and enhance emergency and transitional housing and supportive services for older adults who experience abuse, neglect, and exploitation. The Center is the only recipient in New England; the other grantees are located in California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The Center was established to provide safe space, shelter, and supportive services to individuals age 60 or older who are unsafe due to immediate and active threats of elder abuse, neglect (including self-neglect), or exploitation; there are no financial eligibility criteria, and everything is provided free of charge.

"We meet a critical need for seniors in danger, providing them with tailored services to help them recover physically, emotionally, and financially. Older adults who face abuse or neglect often fall through the cracks in the system, as traditional domestic violence programs and homeless shelters are not necessarily designed to address the unique needs of that population," said Rachel Lerner, chief legal officer at Hebrew SeniorLife and executive director of its Center for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and Neglect. "The grant from the Administration of Community Living will help us increase capacity, hire more staff, and further develop the services we offer to create safe and supportive environments for older adults in crisis. By addressing the trauma and unique challenges they face, we can offer more than just shelter. We can provide a path to long-term stability and healing, and we are uniquely positioned to do this work because we can leverage Hebrew SeniorLife's expertise and scope of services."

Comprehensive Support Beyond Shelter

The initiative funded by the Administration for Community Living grant focuses on more than just providing housing. Hebrew SeniorLife's Center will also offer comprehensive trauma-informed support services that include medical care, legal assistance, counseling, and life skills education. These services aim to ensure that older adults not only find safety but also receive the resources they need to rebuild their lives.

The goal of the program is to develop replicable models that can be implemented in communities across the country, addressing the gap in services for older adults who fall outside the scope of typical domestic violence programs.

About Hebrew SeniorLife

This program is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $594,350, with 80% funded by ACL/HHS and $118,874 (20%) funded by non-government source(s). The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, ACL/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

