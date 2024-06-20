Hebrew SeniorLife's Jack Satter House to Receive Up To $20 Million HUD Grant to Support Energy Efficiency and Climate Resilience Efforts

Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development New England Regional Administrator Juana B. Matias, and other officials attend grant announcement at the affordable senior living site

REVERE, Mass., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hebrew SeniorLife's Jack Satter House held ceremonies on June 10th to announce the receipt of an up to $20 million grant to its Revere supportive housing community to provide efficiency and climate resilience improvements. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded this grant in December as part of its Green and Resilient Retrofit Program (GRRP).

About the Grant

As part of President Biden's Investing in America agenda, a key pillar of Bidenomics, HUD announced in December $173.9 million in new loans and grants under GRRP Comprehensive and Elements categories.

The awards will support energy efficiency, electrification, clean energy, low-embodied carbon materials, and climate resilience improvements in 30 HUD-assisted multifamily properties, including 3,070 rental homes for low-income individuals and families. These investments will help tackle the climate crisis and support equitable economic development in American communities as part of President Biden's Investing in America agenda and historic environmental justice agenda.

GRRP grant and loan funding will improve residents' quality of life by expanding energy efficiency, reducing climate pollution, generating renewable energy, promoting the use of green building materials, improving indoor air quality, and enhancing climate resilience.

These awards include the first set of awards made under the GRRP's Comprehensive category, which provides funding to properties with the highest need for climate resilience and energy efficiency upgrades. All 19 properties receiving Comprehensive awards serve low-income residents and roughly half serve seniors.

Speakers/attendees at the event included:

Democratic Whip Katherine Clark

Regional Assistant for Senator Edward J. Markey Mark Lannigan

HUD New England Regional Administrator Juana B. Matias

State Representative Jessica Giannino

State Representative Jeffrey Turco

Acting Secretary at Executive Office of Elder Affairs Robin Lipson

Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe, Jr.

Mayor Revere City Council Vice President Ira Novoselsky

Revere City Councilor At-Large Robert J. Haas, III

Revere Ward 5 City Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya

Hebrew SeniorLife Board Chair Richard J. Henken .

"For nearly five decades, the Jack Satter House has been a beacon of hope and belonging for so many of our seniors," said Democratic Whip Katherine Clark. "This funding represents an investment in the future of this community and a commitment to ensuring its services continue for many more years to come. I remain committed to bringing home the resources we need to support our seniors, clean up our air, and brace our homes against the impacts of climate change."

"I am thrilled to announce the award for the Green and Resilient Retrofit Program Grant award that HUD is presenting to Jack Satter House for $20 million," said HUD New England Regional Administrator Juana B. Matias. "This program will support projects that reduce carbon emissions, improve utility efficiency, enhance indoor air quality, and otherwise improve the climate resilience of this building and many other HUD-assisted properties throughout the country."

"For years the Jack Satter House has provided seniors along Revere Beach the opportunity to live and age in a community, affordably and with dignity. Now they are demonstrating how senior housing can be resilient and sustainable," said Senator Edward J. Markey (via Regional Assistant Mark Lannigan).

"Today is a great day for the City of Revere, and it's an unbelievable day for the residents of Hebrew SeniorLife's Jack Satter House," said Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe, Jr.

"I am proud to see Hebrew SeniorLife not only grow its affordable housing portfolio but also find ways to partner with HUD to invest in critical greening initiatives like this," said Hebrew SeniorLife Board Chair Richard Henken. "Jack Satter House and its residents will benefit from this grant for years to come."

"Hebrew SeniorLife is committed to creating new affordable housing with the highest level of energy-efficient construction standards and to renovating our existing infrastructure to mitigate the impacts of climate change and plan for future generations of residents in our communities," said Hebrew SeniorLife Executive Vice President of Senior Living Kim Brooks. "Receiving the Green and Resilient Retrofit Program grant ensures that our Revere community can continue to evolve to meet the needs of today and tomorrow."

"Jack Satter House is a vibrant, active, thriving community where our residents can age with programs and services to meet their needs," said Jack Satter House Executive Director Steve Post. "Thank you to the Department of Housing and Urban Development for your partnership to allow Jack Satter House to make the necessary improvements for our current and future residents."

About Jack Satter House

Jack Satter House, located at 420 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA, is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) subsidized senior supportive housing community with 266 apartments. Residency is open to all age and income-qualified persons in accordance with the Fair Housing Act which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sexual orientation or gender identity, national origin, disability, and familial status.

Located directly across the boulevard from Revere Beach, Jack Satter House has panoramic Atlantic Ocean views from almost every apartment. The community follows Hebrew SeniorLife's model of service-enriched housing, which includes supports that keep residents healthy, active, and engaged so they can continue to thrive. This includes resident-driven social, educational, and intergenerational programming. Boston-based Jack Satter, who made a gift that named the community, introduced "Fenway Franks" and "Yankee Franks," and was a limited partner in the New York Yankees and a philanthropist who died in 2014.

About Hebrew SeniorLife

Hebrew SeniorLife, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School, is a national senior services leader uniquely dedicated to rethinking, researching, and redefining the possibilities of aging. Hebrew SeniorLife cares for more than 4,500 seniors a day across seven campuses throughout Greater Boston. Locations include: Hebrew Rehabilitation Center-Boston and Hebrew Rehabilitation Center-NewBridge in Dedham; NewBridge on the Charles, Dedham; Orchard Cove, Canton; Simon C. Fireman Community, Randolph; Center Communities of Brookline, Brookline; Jack Satter House, Revere; and Leyland Community, Dorchester. Founded in 1903, Hebrew SeniorLife also conducts influential research into aging at the Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research, which has a portfolio of more than $98 million, making it one of the largest gerontological research facilities in the U.S. in a clinical setting. It also trains more than 500 geriatric care providers each year. For more information about Hebrew SeniorLife, visit our website or follow us on our blog, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and LinkedIn.

