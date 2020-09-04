Hebron Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

SHANGHAI and WENZHOU, China, September 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hebron" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HEBT), a provider of innovative comprehensive solutions through an integration of technology, industry, and finance, today announced the results of its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM" or the "Meeting") held on September 4, 2020. All of the proposals brought forward to shareholders for consideration and approval at the 2020 AGM were approved.

Shareholders representing 44.48% of the outstanding shares voted in favor of all the proposals submitted before the AGM, including:



(i) to elect six members of the Board of Directors, each to serve a term expiring at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders for their respective terms or until their successors are duly elected and qualified;











(ii) to ratify the appointment of Wei, Wei & Co., LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020;











(iii) to approve and adopt an amendment to the Company's Memorandum of Association, as amended to change the Company's corporate name to "Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd."; and











(iv) to transact any other business properly coming before the meeting.



The Company mailed a proxy statement that describes the proposals to be considered at the Meeting and a proxy card on or about August 14, 2020. For more information, please see the Company's Proxy Statement relating to the Meeting, which was filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Form 6-K on August 14, 2020. A detailed notice of the AGM is available on Hebron's website at http://www.fintaike.com.

