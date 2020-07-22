Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Date for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

SHANGHAI and WENZHOU, China, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hebron" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HEBT), a provider of innovative comprehensive solutions through an integration of technology, industry, and finance, today announced that it will hold its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders on September 4, 2020, at 10:00 A.M., local time (10:00 P.M. ET on September 3, 2020), at C9, 99 Danba Rd, Putuo Qu, Shanghai, China 200336. Shareholders as of the record date, close of business on August 10, 2020, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) provides innovative comprehensive solutions for governments, financial institutions, small and micro businesses, and individuals in China by integrating technology, industry, and finance. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides fintech services, consulting services, business services, and intermediary services to clients in a variety of industries. Its innovations include an open fintech ecosystem for financial institutions, a government credit system, an efficient capital liquidity system for the agriculture sector, and financial advisory intermediary services. Hebron's technology-driven model deepens the link between industry and finance, serving the real economy and capturing opportunities in the new technology era. For more information, please visit http://ir.xibolun.com/.

This press release contains information about Hebron's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business both in legacy and new segments, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Hebron encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Hebron's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hebron assumes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

