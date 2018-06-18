Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Exhibited at ACHEMA

ACHEMA, held every 3 years, is an internationally renowned conference focused on chemical engineering, process engineering and biotechnology. The 2018 event attracted 3,737 exhibition stands from across the world. The expo promotes exchange and cooperation between manufacturers and users in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and food industries worldwide, and showcases innovative technologies and development in the industry.

Hebron exhibited its comprehensive technical services and competitive product lines at ACHEMA. Hebron participated in the event to open overseas international trade markets, exchange advanced technologies and product services in the pharmaceutical industry, and promote the internationalization of the Hebron brand, products, and technology.

Mr. Anyuan Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Office of Hebron, commented, "We are pleased with the reception our exhibition received from companies across the world as we developed the foundations for future cooperation. ACHEMA also gave us the chance to reconnect with old clients to lay the groundwork for future growth and collaboration."

About Hebron Technology Co., Ltd.

Established in January 2005 and headquartered in Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China, Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hebron" or the "Company") engages in research, development, and manufacture of highly specialized valves and pipe fitting products for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. The Company also offers its customers comprehensive pipeline design, installation, construction, and ongoing maintenance services as holistic solution services. For more information about the Company, please visit www.xibolun.com.

