Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

Mr. Anyuan Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hebron, commented, "We are glad to see our continuing efforts on marketing and R&D have paid off in the second half of fiscal year 2017, resulting in a profitable year for us with a revenue increase of 7.8% and a net income increase of 20.2%. We believe our efforts have markedly improved the quality of our products and services. Further, we have developed greater access to our most desired clientele and have emphasized contracts that afford us greater opportunity to scale. Our fiscal year 2017 performance is in line with our internal expectations, and we look forward to creating long term shareholder value in the years ahead."

Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Highlights



For Twelve Months Ended December 31 ($ millions, except per share data)

2017

2016

% Change Revenue

29.20

27.10

7.8% Installation service

23.75

24.30

-2.3% Fluid equipment sales

5.45

2.80

94.8% Gross profit

10.44

10.46

-0.2% Gross margin

35.8%

38.6%

-2.8 pts. Operating income

3.88

7.98

-51.4% Operating margin

13.3%

29.5%

-16.2 pts. Net income

7.14

5.93

20.2% EPS

0.49

0.49

1.6%

Total revenues increased by 7.8% to $29.20 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017. The increase in total revenues was primarily due to an increase in revenues from sales of fluid equipment related to an increase in Valve demand resulting from our efforts to expand sales network and increase marketing activities.

Gross and operating margins were 35.8% and 13.3%, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to 38.6% and 29.5%, respectively, for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net income was $7.14 million, or earnings per share of $0.49, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to net income of $5.93 million, or earnings per share of $0.49, for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results



For Twelve Months Ended December 31

2017

2016 ($ millions) Revenues

COGS

Gross

Margin

Revenues

COGS

Gross

Margin Installation service 23.75

14.28

39.9%

24.30

14.36

40.9% Fluid equipment sales 5.45

4.48

17.9%

2.80

2.27

18.8% Total 29.20

18.76

35.8%

27.10

16.64

38.6%

Revenues

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, total revenues increased by $2.10 million, or 7.8%, to $29.20 million from $27.10 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in total revenues was primarily due to an increase in revenues from sales of fluid equipment related to an increase in Valve demand resulting from our efforts to expand sales network and increase marketing activities.

Revenues from installation services decreased by $0.55 million, or 2.3%, to $23.75 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $24.30 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in revenues from installation services was due to a decrease in contract amount during fiscal year 2017. The Company provided installation services for 12 projects with an average project revenue of $2.0 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to 10 projects with an average project revenue of $2.4 million during the same period of the prior fiscal year. Revenues from fluid equipment sales increased by $2.65 million, or 94.8%, to $5.45 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $2.80 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Cost of revenues and gross profit

Total cost of revenues increased by $2.12 million, or 12.7%, to $18.76 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $16.64 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Overall gross profit decreased by $0.02 million, or 0.2%, to $10.44 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $10.46 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Overall gross margin decreased by 2.8 percentage points to 35.8% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to 38.6% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Cost of revenues for installation services decreased by $0.09 million, or 0.6%, to $14.28 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $14.36 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The decrease in cost of revenues for installation services was in line with the decrease in revenues for installation services for fiscal year 2017. Gross profit for installation services decreased by $0.47 million, or 4.7%, to $9.47 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $9.94 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Gross margin for installation services was 39.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to 40.9% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Cost of revenues for fluid equipment sales increased by $2.21 million, or 97.0%, to $4.48 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $2.72 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in cost of revenues for fluid equipment sales was consistent with the 95.0% increase in the fluid equipment sales in fiscal year 2017. Gross profit for fluid equipment sales increased by $0.45 million, or 85.2%, to $0.97 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $0.53 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Gross margin for fluid equipment sales was 17.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to 18.8% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Operating expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by $3.17 million, or 449.1%, to $3.87 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $0.71 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to the Company's incurring approximately $0.8 million in expenses for consulting related to the acquisition of new technology for improving its manufacturing and installation processes, and approximately $0.8 million in expenses for consulting related to mergers and acquisitions. In addition, bad debt expenses increased $0.4 million due to advances to vendors and other receivables, and investor relations and NASDAQ fees increased $0.13 million due to the Company's listing on NASDAQ in December 2016. In addition, conference expenses increased $0.22 million due to the Company's personnel attending oversea exhibitions.

Selling expenses increased by $0.45 million, or 25.6%, to $2.19 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $1.74 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in selling expenses was mainly due to more marketing activities incurred after the Company listed on Nasdaq in December 2016.

Research and development expenses increased by $0.47 million, or 1,401.7%, to $0.51 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $0.03 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in research and development expense was due to an increase in the investment on research and development activities in developing intellectual valve controller system.

As such, total operating expenses increased by $4.09 million, or 164.7%, to $6.57 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $2.48 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Operating income

Operating income decreased by $4.10 million, or 51.4%, to $3.88 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $7.98 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Operating margin was 13.3% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to 29.5% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Income before income taxes and income tax

Income before income taxes decreased by $3.74 million, or 47.1%, to $4.20 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 from $7.94 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Income tax recovery was $2.94 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to an income tax provision of $2.00 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net income and earnings per share

Net income was $7.14 million, or earnings per share of $0.49, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to net income of $5.93 million, or earnings per share of $0.49, for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $3.22 million, compared to $11.88 million as of December 31, 2016. Net cash used in operating activities was $6.10 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.58 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Net cash used in investing activities was $3.13 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to $0.98 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $0.86 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, compared to $10.27 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

About Hebron Technology Co., Ltd.

Established in January 2005 and headquartered in Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China, Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hebron" or the "Company") engages in research, development, and manufacture of highly specialized valves and pipe fitting products for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. The Company also offers its customers comprehensive pipeline design, installation, construction, and ongoing maintenance services as holistic solution services. For more information about the Company, please visit www.xibolun.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Hebron's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Hebron encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Hebron's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

December 31,

2017

2016 ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash $ 3,220,781

$ 11,875,893 Restricted Cash

55,322



- Contracts receivable, net

16,904,972



12,928,033 Accounts receivable, net

1,419,305



187,852 Notes receivable

689,171



277,745 Retainage receivables, net

2,564,404



2,425,500 Inventories

1,582,501



2,249,623 Prepayments and advances to suppliers, net

11,904,107



4,537,823 Other receivables, net

240,284



96,602 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

38,580,847



34,579,071











Property and equipment at cost, net of accumulated depreciation

14,588,262



11,186,013 Land use right, net of accumulated amortization

1,086,148



1,071,310 Deposits for rent

46,101



- Deferred tax assets

247,324



242,963











TOTAL ASSETS $ 54,548,682

$ 47,079,357











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Short-term loans $ 457,940

$ 287,986 Notes Payable

55,322



- Accounts payable

1,276,784



1,185,215 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,327,513



1,009,878 Other loan payable - current

179,182



- Advances from customers

2,825,215



3,060,962 Deferred revenue

-



1,042,511 Taxes payable

7,067,593



8,744,563 Due to related parties

-



68,397 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

13,189,549



15,399,512











Other loan payable - long-term

411,683





Long-term loans

414,912



532,775











TOTAL LIABILITIES

14,016,144



15,932,287











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 14,695,347 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively

14,695



14,695 Additional paid-in capital

10,237,965



10,237,965 Retained earnings

29,877,491



22,741,104 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

402,387



(1,846,694) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

40,532,538



31,147,070











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 54,548,682

$ 47,079,357

HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Years Ended December 31,

2017

2016

2015 REVENUE















Installation service $ 23,748,141

$ 24,299,062

$ 20,069,997 Fluid equipment sales

5,452,304



2,798,774



2,925,126



29,200,445



27,097,836



22,995,123 COST OF REVENUE















Cost of product and services

18,080,777



16,192,810



13,875,768 Business and sales related taxes

675,507



443,448



380,043 GROSS PROFIT

10,444,161



10,461,578



8,739,312

















OPERATING EXPENSES

































General and administrative expenses

3,871,309



705,038



1,129,679 Selling expenses

2,187,253



1,742,147



1,434,230 Research and development expenses

508,282



33,847



121,760 Total operating expenses

6,566,844



2,481,032



2,685,669 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

3,877,317



7,980,546



6,053,643

















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

































Other income, net

377,174



6,431



15,321 Interest expense

(56,953)



(49,625)



(55,619) Total other income (expense), net

320,221



(43,194)



(40,298)

















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

4,197,538



7,937,352



6,013,345 INCOME TAXES PROVISION (RECOVERY)

(2,938,849)



2,002,467



1,617,751

















NET INCOME $ 7,136,387

$ 5,934,885

$ 4,395,594

















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

































Foreign currency translation income (loss)

2,249,081



(1,401,124)



(927,892)

















COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 9,385,468

$ 4,533,761

$ 3,467,702

















Basic and diluted earnings per common share















Basic $ 0.49

$ 0.49

$ 0.37 Diluted $ 0.49

$ 0.49

$ 0.37

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding















Basic

14,695,347



12,029,538



12,000,000 Diluted

14,695,347



12,046,045



12,000,000

HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended December 31,

2017

2016

2015 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net income $ 7,136,387

$ 5,934,885

$ 4,395,594 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

939,995



517,402



444,396 Loss on disposition of property and equipment

12,179



228,245



- Deferred tax expense (benefit)

11,526



56,968



(89,079) Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts

187,715



(227,873)



367,314 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Contracts receivable

(2,992,867)



(5,893,527)



(3,166,105) Accounts receivable

(950,850)



922,611



(973,278) Notes receivable

(378,205)



(85,107)



(218,890) Retainage receivables

(80,360)



(548,357)



(379,078) Prepayment and advances to suppliers

(7,127,018)



(2,861,600)



19,284 Inventories

788,000



427,878



(1,106,157) Other receivables

(156,074)



(1,535)



111,811 Accounts payable

26,450



(290,717)



895,595 Notes Payable

53,272



-



- Advances from customers

(370,964)



528,193



525,257 Deferred revenue

(1,071,355)



3,161



586,790 Taxes payable

(2,365,120)



2,484,264



2,191,174 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

240,505



382,410



327,325 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN ) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(6,096,784)



1,577,301



3,931,953

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Acquisitions of property and equipment

(3,126,777)



(7,667)



(239,917) Payments for construction in progress

-



(973,254)



(2,896,545) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(3,126,777)



(980,921)



(3,136,462)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from short-term bank loans

295,954



301,019



848,478 Repayment of short-term bank loans

-



(795,443)



(839,648) Proceeds from long-term loans

173,873



556,885



- Repayment of long-term loans

(47,353)



-



- Proceeds from other loan

582,205











Repayment of other loan

(21,457)











Proceeds from (repayment of) related parties

(66,582)



72,009



- Proceeds from issuance of shares in IPO

-



10,131,690



- Restricted cash

(53,272)



-



- NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

863,368



10,266,160



8,830

















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH

(294,919)



(104,290)



(63,145) NET INCREASE IN CASH

(8,655,112)



10,758,250



741,176 CASH-beginning of year

11,875,893



1,117,643



376,467

















CASH-end of year $ 3,220,781

$ 11,875,893

$ 1,117,643

















SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES:















Cash paid for income tax $ -

$ -

$ 1,603 Cash paid for interest $ 75,704

$ 50,705

$ 55,619

















Non-cash financing activities















Warrants issued to placement agent in connection with the Company's IPO $ -



488,730



-

