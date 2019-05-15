Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

WENZHOU, China, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hebron" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HEBT), a developer, manufacturer and installer of valves and pipe fittings for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Highlights





Year ended December 31,



Changes





2018



2017



($)



(%)

Revenue

$ 25,290,060



$ 29,200,445





(3,910,385)





(13) % Installation service



17,297,212





23,748,141





(6,450,929)





(27) % Fluid equipment sales



7,992,848





5,452,304





2,540,544





47 %

































Gross profit



7,577,952





10,444,161





(2,866,209)





(27) % (Loss) Income from operations



(5,329,410)





3,877,317





(9,206,727)





(238) % Net income



(5,144,715)





7,136,387





(12,281,102)





(172) % Basic and diluted EPS

$ (0.33)



$ 0.49





(0.82)





(167) %

Total revenues decreased by 13.0% to $25.29 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.

million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. Operating (loss) income decreased 237.5% to operation loss of $5.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 from operation income of $4.07 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, primarily due to bad debt provision of $7.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 .

for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 from operation income of $4.07 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, primarily due to bad debt provision of for the twelve months ended . Net loss was $5.14 million , for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 , compared to net income of $7.14 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.









Years ended December 31,



Changes



Changes





2018



%



2017



%



($)



(%)

Installation service



6,356,004





37 %



9,470,074





40 %



(3,114,070)





(33) % Fluid equipment sales



1,221,948





15 %



974,087





18 %



247,861





25 % Gross profit



7,577,952





30 %



10,444,161





36 %



(2,886,209)





(27) %

Revenues

Total revenues decreased by 13.0% to $25.29 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 mainly due to decreasing installation revenues. Revenue from installation service was $17.30 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, representing a 27% decrease from last year. Due to market competition, the Company had 6 major installation projects in fiscal 2018, comparing to 12 major installation projects in fiscal 2017 although the average individual contract amount increased from $2.0 million in fiscal 2017 to $2.6 million in fiscal 2018. Revenues from fluid equipment sales increased by 47% to $7.99 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 due to increasing valve demands.

Cost of revenues and gross profit

Total cost of revenues decreased by $1.04 million to $17.71 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, mainly due to decrease in the cost of installation service in fiscal 2018. For fiscal 2018, cost of installation service was $10.94 million representing a decrease of $3.3 million from 2017 due to lower installation service revenue, offset by an increase of $2.29 million in cost of fluid equipment sales.

Overall gross profit decreased by 27% or $2.89 million to $7.58 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 from $10.44 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. is the decrease was primarily due to gross profit from installation sales decreasing 33% in fiscal 2018 as compared to fiscal 2017.

Overall gross profit margin for fiscal 2018 was 30%, decreased from 36% in fiscal 2017. The gross profit margins for both of the Company's installation service and fluid equipment sales decreased by 3% from fiscal 2017.

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses increased by $6.3 million, or 96.6%, to $12.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The significant increase in operating expense was primarily due to $7.7 million increase in bad debt provision, which was offset by a decrease of $0.8 million in selling expense and a $0.4 million decrease in general and administrative expenses.

For fiscal 2018, the Company's general and administrative expenses were $3.30 million, representing an approximate decrease of $0.4 million compared to fiscal 2017. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to the Company's lesser professional fees in fiscal 2018.

For fiscal 2018, the Company's research and development ("R&D") expenses were $0.36 million, representing a decrease of $0.15 million from fiscal 2017. The decrease in R&D expense was due to less R&D projects and devices in fiscal year 2018.

For fiscal 2018, the Company's selling expenses were $1.34 million, representing a 39% decrease from fiscal 2017. The decrease was mainly due to less revenue in fiscal 2018.

Operating (loss) income

Operating loss was $5.3 million for twelve months ended December 31, 2018, representing a decrease of 237% from operating income of $4.07 million in fiscal 2017, which was mainly due to less revenue and significant increase in operating expense during fiscal 2018.

Net income

Net loss was $5.14 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, compared to net income of $7.14 million for fiscal 2017.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2018, the Company had cash and restricted cash balance of $3.07 million.

Net cash used in operating activities was approximately $0.73 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $6.10 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net cash used in investing activities was approximately $0.12 million for fiscal 2018, compared to approximately $3.13 million for fiscal 2017.

Net cash provided by financing activities was approximately $0.73 million for fiscal 2018, compared to approximately $0.92 million for fiscal 2017.

About Hebron Technology Co., Ltd.

Established in January 2005 and headquartered in Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China, Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hebron" or the "Company") engages in research, development, and manufacture of highly specialized valves and pipe fitting products for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. The Company also offers its customers comprehensive pipeline design, installation, construction, and ongoing maintenance services as holistic solution services. For more information about the Company, please visit www.xibolun.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Hebron's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Hebron encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Hebron's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,



December 31,





2018



2017

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash

$ 947,588



$ 3,220,781

Restricted Cash



2,124,655





55,322

Contracts receivable, net



24,669,365





16,904,972

Accounts receivable, net



2,655,845





1,419,305

Notes receivable



81,611





689,171

Retainage receivables, net



3,146,986





2,564,404

Inventories



365,480





1,582,501

Prepayments and advances to suppliers, net



3,568,003





11,904,107

Other receivables, net



767,681





240,284

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



94,539





-

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



38,421,753





38,580,847



















Property and equipment at cost, net of accumulated depreciation



12,515,894





14,588,262

Land use right, net of accumulated amortization



969,339





1,086,148

Deposits for rent



43,633





46,101

Equity investment



3,054,090





-

Deferred tax assets



1,648,967





247,324



















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 56,653,676



$ 54,548,682



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Short-term loans

$ 1,698,058



$ 457,940

Notes Payable



2,117,382





55,322

Accounts payable



1,361,687





1,276,784

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



2,112,472





1,327,513

Other loan payable - current



177,291





179,182

Advances from customers



3,131,338





2,825,215

Taxes payable



9,085,746





7,067,593

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



19,683,974





13,189,549



















Other loan payable - long-term



212,351





411,683

Long-term loans



-





414,912



















TOTAL LIABILITIES



19,896,325





14,016,144



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Common stock















Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 8,491,177 and 6,916,947 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively



8,491





6,917

Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,778,400 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.



7,778





7,778

Additional paid-in capital



13,361,447





10,237,965

Retained earnings



24,732,776





29,877,491

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(1,353,141)





402,387

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



36,757,351





40,532,538



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 56,653,676



$ 54,548,682



HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)





For the Years Ended December 31,





2018



2017



2016

REVENUE

















Installation service

$ 17,297,212



$ 23,748,141



$ 24,299,062

Fluid equipment sales



7,992,848





5,452,304





2,798,774







25,290,060





29,200,445





27,097,836

COST OF REVENUE























Cost of product and services



17,458,252





18,080,777





16,192,810

Business and sales related taxes



253,856





675,507





443,448

GROSS PROFIT



7,577,952





10,444,161





10,461,578



























OPERATING EXPENSES

















































General and administrative expenses



3,298,188





3,683,594





932,911

Selling expenses



1,337,321





2,187,253





1,742,147

Bad debt expenses (recovery)



7,913,442





187,715





(227,873)

Research and development expenses



358,411





508,282





33,847

Total operating expenses



12,907,362





6,566,844





2,481,032

(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



(5,329,410)





3,877,317





7,980,546



























OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)























Other income, net



(426,585)





377,174





6,431

Interest expense



(208,306)





(56,953)





(49,625)

Income from investment



168,534





-





-

Total other (expense) income, net



(466,357)





320,221





(43,194)



























(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(5,795,767)





4,197,538





7,937,352

(BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



(651,052)





(2,938,849)





2,002,467



























NET (LOSS) INCOME

$ (5,144,715)



$ 7,136,387



$ 5,934,885



























OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

















































Foreign currency translation (loss) income



(1,755,528)





2,249,081





(1,401,124)



























COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

$ (6,900,243)



$ 9,385,468



$ 4,533,761



























Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per common share























Basic

$ (0.33)



$ 0.49



$ 0.49

Diluted

$ (0.33)



$ 0.49



$ 0.49



























Weighted average number of shares outstanding























Basic



15,760,633





14,695,347





12,029,538

Diluted



15,760,633





14,695,347





12,046,045



HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Class A Common Stock



Class B Common Stock



Additional

paid in



Retained



Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive











Shares



Amount



Shares



Amount



capital



Earnings



Income (Loss)



Total

Balance at January 1, 2016*



4,221,600



$ 4,222





7,778,400



$ 7,778



$ 108,970



$ 16,806,219



$ (445,570)



$ 16,481,619

Issuance Class A shares - IPO



2,695,347





2,695





-





-





10,128,995





-





-





10,131,690

Net income



















-





-





-





5,934,885





-





5,934,885

Foreign currency translation loss



















-





-





-





-





(1,401,124)





(1,401,124)

Balance at December 31, 2016



6,916,947





6,917





7,778,400





7,778





10,237,965





22,741,104





(1,846,694)





31,147,070



































































Net income



-





-





-





-





-





7,136,387





-





7,136,387

Foreign currency translation income



-





-





-





-





-













2,249,081





2,249,081

Balance at December 31, 2017



6,916,947





6,917





7,778,400





7,778





10,237,965





29,877,491





402,387





40,532,538



































































Net loss



-





-





-





-





-





(5,144,715)





-





(5,144,715)

Foreign currency translation loss



-





-





-





-





-





-





(1,755,528)





(1,755,528)

Issuance of class A common stock for consulting services



131,452





131





-





-





239,369





-





-





239,500

Issuance of class A common stock for equity investment



1,442,778





1,443





-





-





2,884,113





-





-





2,885,556

Balance at December 31, 2018



8,491,177



$ 8,491





7,778,400



$ 7,778



$ 13,361,447



$ 24,732,776



$ (1,353,141)



$ 36,757,351



* Retrospectively adjusted the reclassification of the Company's common stock (see Note 14)

HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





For the Years Ended December 31,





2018



2017



2016

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net income (loss)

$ (5,144,715)



$ 7,136,387



$ 5,934,885

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization



1,195,161





939,995





517,402

Loss on disposition of property and equipment



283,487





12,179





228,245

Deferred tax expense (benefit)



(1,471,938)





11,526





56,968

Bad debt expense (recovery)



7,913,442





187,715





(227,873)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Contracts receivable



(9,019,036)





(2,992,867)





(5,893,527)

Accounts receivable



(1,383,452)





(950,850)





922,611

Notes receivable



593,674





(378,205)





(85,107)

Retainage receivables



(748,903)





(80,360)





(548,357)

Prepayment and advances to suppliers



93,149





(7,127,018)





(2,861,600)

Inventories



1,177,956





788,000





427,878

Other receivables



(598,764)





(156,074)





(1,535)

Accounts payable



146,546





26,450





(290,717)

Notes Payable



2,148,292





53,272





-

Advances from customers



429,217





(370,964)





528,193

Deferred revenue



-





(1,071,355)





3,161

Taxes payable



2,770,253





(2,365,120)





2,484,264

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



890,551





240,505





382,410

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



(725,080)





(6,096,784)





1,577,301



























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:























Acquisitions of property and equipment



(74,210)





(3,126,777)





(7,667)

Payments for intangible assets



(41,000)





-





-

Payments for construction in progress



-





-





(973,254)

NET CASH (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(115,210)





(3,126,777)





(980,921)



























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:























Proceeds from short-term bank loans



1,995,763





295,954





301,019

Repayment of short-term bank loans



(1,088,667)





-





(795,443)

Proceeds from long-term loans



-





173,873





556,885

Repayment of long-term loans



-





(47,353)





-

Repayment/Proceeds from other loan



(176,427)





582,205





-

Repayment of other loan



-





(21,457)





-

Repayment of (proceeds from) related parties



-





(66,582)





72,009

Proceeds from issuance of shares in IPO



-





-





10,131,690

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES



730,669





916,640





10,266,160



























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH



(94,239)





(292,869)





(104,290)

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH



(203,860)





(8,599,790)





10,758,250

CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH-beginning of year



3,276,103





11,875,893





1,117,643



























CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH-end of year

$ 3,072,243



$ 3,276,103



$ 11,875,893



























SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES:























Cash paid for income taxes

$ 42,250



$ -



$ -

Cash paid for interest

$ 91,917



$ 75,704



$ 50,705



























Non-cash financing activities























Warrants issued to placement agent in connection with the Company's IPO

$ -



$ -



$ 488,730

Issuance of shares for consulting services

$ 239,500



$ -



$ -

Issuance of shares for equity investment

$ 2,885,556



$ -



$ -



