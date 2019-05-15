Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

May 15, 2019

WENZHOU, China, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hebron" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HEBT), a developer, manufacturer and installer of valves and pipe fittings for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. 

Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Highlights

Year ended December 31,

Changes


2018

2017

($)

(%)

Revenue

$

25,290,060

$

29,200,445


(3,910,385)


(13)

%

Installation service

17,297,212


23,748,141


(6,450,929)


(27)

%

Fluid equipment sales

7,992,848


5,452,304


2,540,544


47

%

















Gross profit

7,577,952


10,444,161


(2,866,209)


(27)

%

(Loss) Income from operations

(5,329,410)


3,877,317


(9,206,727)


(238)

%

Net income

(5,144,715)


7,136,387


(12,281,102)


(172)

%

Basic and diluted EPS

$

(0.33)

$

0.49


(0.82)


(167)

%
  • Total revenues decreased by 13.0% to $25.29 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
  • Operating (loss) income decreased 237.5% to operation loss of $5.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 from operation income of $4.07 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, primarily due to bad debt provision of $7.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018.
  • Net loss was $5.14 million, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, compared to net income of $7.14 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.




Years ended December 31,

Changes

Changes


2018

%

2017

%

($)

(%)

Installation service

6,356,004


37

%

9,470,074


40

%

(3,114,070)


(33)

%

Fluid equipment sales

1,221,948


15

%

974,087


18

%

247,861


25

%

Gross profit

7,577,952


30

%

10,444,161


36

%

(2,886,209)


(27)

%

Revenues

Total revenues decreased by 13.0% to $25.29 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 mainly due to decreasing installation revenues. Revenue from installation service was $17.30 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, representing a 27% decrease from last year. Due to market competition, the Company had 6 major installation projects in fiscal 2018, comparing to 12 major installation projects in fiscal 2017 although the average individual contract amount increased from $2.0 million in fiscal 2017 to $2.6 million in fiscal 2018. Revenues from fluid equipment sales increased by 47% to $7.99 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 due to increasing valve demands.

Cost of revenues and gross profit

Total cost of revenues decreased by $1.04 million to $17.71 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, mainly due to decrease in the cost of installation service in fiscal 2018. For fiscal 2018, cost of installation service was $10.94 million representing a decrease of $3.3 million from 2017 due to lower installation service revenue, offset by an increase of $2.29 million in cost of fluid equipment sales.

Overall gross profit decreased by 27% or $2.89 million to $7.58 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 from $10.44 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. is the decrease was primarily due to gross profit from installation sales decreasing 33% in fiscal 2018 as compared to fiscal 2017.

Overall gross profit margin for fiscal 2018 was 30%, decreased from 36% in fiscal 2017. The gross profit margins for both of the Company's installation service and fluid equipment sales decreased by 3% from fiscal 2017.

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses increased by $6.3 million, or 96.6%, to $12.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018. The significant increase in operating expense was primarily due to $7.7 million increase in bad debt provision, which was offset by a decrease of $0.8 million in selling expense and a $0.4 million decrease in general and administrative expenses.

For fiscal 2018, the Company's general and administrative expenses were $3.30 million, representing an approximate decrease of $0.4 million compared to fiscal 2017. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to the Company's lesser professional fees in fiscal 2018.

For fiscal 2018, the Company's research and development ("R&D") expenses were $0.36 million, representing a decrease of $0.15 million from fiscal 2017. The decrease in R&D expense was due to less R&D projects and devices in fiscal year 2018.

For fiscal 2018, the Company's selling expenses were $1.34 million, representing a 39% decrease from fiscal 2017. The decrease was mainly due to less revenue in fiscal 2018.

Operating (loss) income

Operating loss was $5.3 million for twelve months ended December 31, 2018, representing a decrease of 237% from operating income of $4.07 million in fiscal 2017, which was mainly due to less revenue and significant increase in operating expense during fiscal 2018.

Net income

Net loss was $5.14 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, compared to net income of $7.14 million for fiscal 2017.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2018, the Company had cash and restricted cash balance of $3.07 million.

Net cash used in operating activities was approximately $0.73 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $6.10 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net cash used in investing activities was approximately $0.12 million for fiscal 2018, compared to approximately $3.13 million for fiscal 2017.

Net cash provided by financing activities was approximately $0.73 million for fiscal 2018, compared to approximately $0.92 million for fiscal 2017.

About Hebron Technology Co., Ltd.

Established in January 2005 and headquartered in Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China, Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hebron" or the "Company") engages in research, development, and manufacture of highly specialized valves and pipe fitting products for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. The Company also offers its customers comprehensive pipeline design, installation, construction, and ongoing maintenance services as holistic solution services. For more information about the Company, please visit www.xibolun.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Hebron's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Hebron encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Hebron's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

December 31,


2018

2017

ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash

$

947,588

$

3,220,781

Restricted Cash

2,124,655


55,322

Contracts receivable, net

24,669,365


16,904,972

Accounts receivable, net

2,655,845


1,419,305

Notes receivable

81,611


689,171

Retainage receivables, net

3,146,986


2,564,404

Inventories

365,480


1,582,501

Prepayments and advances to suppliers, net

3,568,003


11,904,107

Other receivables, net

767,681


240,284

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

94,539


-

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

38,421,753


38,580,847









Property and equipment at cost, net of accumulated depreciation

12,515,894


14,588,262

Land use right, net of accumulated amortization

969,339


1,086,148

Deposits for rent

43,633


46,101

Equity investment

3,054,090


-

Deferred tax assets

1,648,967


247,324









TOTAL ASSETS

$

56,653,676

$

54,548,682









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Short-term loans

$

1,698,058

$

457,940

Notes Payable

2,117,382


55,322

Accounts payable

1,361,687


1,276,784

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,112,472


1,327,513

Other loan payable - current

177,291


179,182

Advances from customers

3,131,338


2,825,215

Taxes payable

9,085,746


7,067,593

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

19,683,974


13,189,549









Other loan payable - long-term

212,351


411,683

Long-term loans

-


414,912









TOTAL LIABILITIES

19,896,325


14,016,144









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Common stock







Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 8,491,177 and 6,916,947 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively

8,491


6,917

Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,778,400 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

7,778


7,778

Additional paid-in capital

13,361,447


10,237,965

Retained earnings

24,732,776


29,877,491

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,353,141)


402,387

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

36,757,351


40,532,538









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

56,653,676

$

54,548,682

HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)  

For the Years Ended December 31,


2018

2017

2016

REVENUE








Installation service

$

17,297,212

$

23,748,141

$

24,299,062

Fluid equipment sales

7,992,848


5,452,304


2,798,774



25,290,060


29,200,445


27,097,836

COST OF REVENUE











Cost of product and services

17,458,252


18,080,777


16,192,810

Business and sales related taxes

253,856


675,507


443,448

GROSS PROFIT

7,577,952


10,444,161


10,461,578













OPERATING EXPENSES
























General and administrative expenses

3,298,188


3,683,594


932,911

Selling expenses

1,337,321


2,187,253


1,742,147

 Bad debt expenses (recovery)

7,913,442


187,715


(227,873)

Research and development expenses

358,411


508,282


33,847

Total operating expenses

12,907,362


6,566,844


2,481,032

(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

(5,329,410)


3,877,317


7,980,546













OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)











Other income, net

(426,585)


377,174


6,431

Interest expense

(208,306)


(56,953)


(49,625)

 Income from investment

168,534


-


-

Total other (expense) income, net

(466,357)


320,221


(43,194)













(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(5,795,767)


4,197,538


7,937,352

(BENEFIT FROM) PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

(651,052)


(2,938,849)


2,002,467













NET (LOSS) INCOME

$

(5,144,715)

$

7,136,387

$

5,934,885













OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
























Foreign currency translation (loss) income

(1,755,528)


2,249,081


(1,401,124)













COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

$

(6,900,243)

$

9,385,468

$

4,533,761













Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per common share











Basic

$

(0.33)

$

0.49

$

0.49

Diluted

$

(0.33)

$

0.49

$

0.49













Weighted average number of shares outstanding











Basic

15,760,633


14,695,347


12,029,538

Diluted

15,760,633


14,695,347


12,046,045

HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Class A

Common Stock

Class B

Common Stock

Additional
paid in

Retained

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive





Shares

Amount

Shares

Amount

capital

Earnings

Income (Loss)

Total

Balance at January 1, 2016*

4,221,600

$

4,222


7,778,400

$

7,778

$

108,970

$

16,806,219

$

(445,570)

$

16,481,619

Issuance Class A shares - IPO

2,695,347


2,695


-


-


10,128,995


-


-


10,131,690

Net income









-


-


-


5,934,885


-


5,934,885

Foreign currency translation loss









-


-


-


-


(1,401,124)


(1,401,124)

Balance at December 31, 2016

6,916,947


6,917


7,778,400


7,778


10,237,965


22,741,104


(1,846,694)


31,147,070

































Net income

-


-


-


-


-


7,136,387


-


7,136,387

Foreign currency translation income

-


-


-


-


-






2,249,081


2,249,081

Balance at December 31, 2017

6,916,947


6,917


7,778,400


7,778


10,237,965


29,877,491


402,387


40,532,538

































Net loss

-


-


-


-


-


(5,144,715)


-


(5,144,715)

Foreign currency translation loss

-


-


-


-


-


-


(1,755,528)


(1,755,528)

Issuance of class A common stock for consulting services

131,452


131


-


-


239,369


-


-


239,500

Issuance of class A common stock for equity investment

1,442,778


1,443


-


-


2,884,113


-


-


2,885,556

Balance at December 31, 2018

8,491,177

$

8,491


7,778,400

$

7,778

$

13,361,447

$

24,732,776

$

(1,353,141)

$

36,757,351

* Retrospectively adjusted the reclassification of the Company's common stock (see Note 14)

HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended December 31,


2018

2017

2016

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:








Net income (loss)

$

(5,144,715)

$

7,136,387

$

5,934,885

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

1,195,161


939,995


517,402

Loss on disposition of property and equipment

283,487


12,179


228,245

Deferred tax expense (benefit)

(1,471,938)


11,526


56,968

Bad debt expense (recovery)

7,913,442


187,715


(227,873)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Contracts receivable

(9,019,036)


(2,992,867)


(5,893,527)

Accounts receivable

(1,383,452)


(950,850)


922,611

Notes receivable

593,674


(378,205)


(85,107)

Retainage receivables

(748,903)


(80,360)


(548,357)

Prepayment and advances to suppliers

93,149


(7,127,018)


(2,861,600)

Inventories

1,177,956


788,000


427,878

Other receivables

(598,764)


(156,074)


(1,535)

Accounts payable

146,546


26,450


(290,717)

Notes Payable

2,148,292


53,272


-

Advances from customers

429,217


(370,964)


528,193

Deferred revenue

-


(1,071,355)


3,161

Taxes payable

2,770,253


(2,365,120)


2,484,264

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

890,551


240,505


382,410

NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(725,080)


(6,096,784)


1,577,301













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Acquisitions of property and equipment

(74,210)


(3,126,777)


(7,667)

Payments for intangible assets

(41,000)


-


-

Payments for construction in progress

-


-


(973,254)

NET CASH (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(115,210)


(3,126,777)


(980,921)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Proceeds from short-term bank loans

1,995,763


295,954


301,019

Repayment of short-term bank loans

(1,088,667)


-


(795,443)

Proceeds from long-term loans

-


173,873


556,885

Repayment of long-term loans

-


(47,353)


-

Repayment/Proceeds from other loan

(176,427)


582,205


-

Repayment of other loan

-


(21,457)


-

Repayment of (proceeds from) related parties

-


(66,582)


72,009

Proceeds from issuance of shares in IPO

-


-


10,131,690

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

730,669


916,640


10,266,160













EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH

(94,239)


(292,869)


(104,290)

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH

(203,860)


(8,599,790)


10,758,250

CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH-beginning of year

3,276,103


11,875,893


1,117,643













CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH-end of year

$

3,072,243

$

3,276,103

$

11,875,893













SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES:











Cash paid for income taxes

$

42,250

$

-

$

-

Cash paid for interest

$

91,917

$

75,704

$

50,705













Non-cash financing activities











Warrants issued to placement agent in connection with the Company's IPO

$

-

$

-

$

488,730

Issuance of shares for consulting services

$

239,500

$

-

$

-

Issuance of shares for equity investment

$

2,885,556

$

-

$

-

SOURCE Hebron Technology Co., Ltd.

