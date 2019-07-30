Hebru Brantley, in Partnership with MWM Universe and Angry Hero, to Open 'Nevermore Park'

CHICAGO, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hebru Brantley, MWM Universe and Angry Hero, are partnering to create Nevermore Park, a neo-futuristic take on Chicago—where black culture and heroes are at the forefront. Visitors to Nevermore Park will be transported into the fictional hometown of Brantley's iconic characters: Flyboy and Lil Mama. The interactive art installation spans nearly 6,000 square feet and is scheduled to open in the fall of this year.

"Nevermore Park is meant to be a fun, accessible, and invigorating experience for audiences of all ages to participate in a narrative-driven fine art installation," Brantley, founder of Angry Hero, says. "This project is about reclaiming history—both in the United States and the city of Chicago—through a lens that speaks to empowerment and giving agency to a historically disenfranchised community."

Nevermore Park will be a ticketed experience and have a limited run. Powered by Brantley's imagination, this installation is the beginning phase of a larger Flyboy Universe franchise being built by MWMU.

"For the first time people will be able to walk into Nevermore Park," Diana Williams, Executive Vice President of Creative at MWMU says. "We are excited to open the doors and invite people to become a part of what MWMU and Angry Hero have been working on. There is so much more to share in the world of Flyboy and Lil Mama."

Construction has begun on the site. Beginning on Tuesday, July 30 people can sign-up to receive pre-sale ticket information at www.nevermorepark.com . More updates will be provided via the @ flyboyuniverse Instagram account.

About Hebru Brantley

Hebru Brantley is a Chicago artist known for creating narrative-driven work revolving around his unique Flyboy and Lil Mama characters. Brantley utilizes these characters to address complex ideas around nostalgia, power and hope as an African-American man. He is the creator of Nevermore Park, a neo-futuristic take on Chicago—where black culture and heroes are at the forefront. Notable fans and collectors of his work include Jay-Z, LeBron James, George Lucas and Chance the Rapper among others. More at www.hebrubrantley.com

About MWM Universe

MWM Universe is the IP-focused division of MWM that acquires and enhances intellectual property by building out franchisable story worlds across film, TV, gaming, comics, books and beyond. EVP of Operations Morgan Kruger and EVP of Creative Diana Williams oversee the division which has launched fan-favorite podcast "Voyage to the Stars" and the world of "Flyboy." Additionally, the Universe division acts as a strategic partner to MWM investment companies such as story-and-play studio Wonderstorm.

MWM is a diversified media and entertainment company founded by Emmy Award-winning producer, Gigi Pritzker in partnership with Clint Kisker, that empowers creators to produce storytelling across film, TV, immersive VR/AR, digital content, and live theater. Named one of Fast Company's Top Ten Most Innovative Companies in Hollywood, MWM consists of four individually branded operating divisions: MWM Studios, MWM Immersive, MWM Live, and MWM Universe.

About Angry Hero

Angry Hero is an IP-centric production company founded by visionary fine artist Hebru Brantley that exists to tell universal stories with broad appeal—often through the eyes of multicultural young adults—with the goal of entertaining audiences across the media landscape through stories that promote empowerment over power.

