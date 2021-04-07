Hecho, A Premium RTD Tequila Soda, Makes Strides Across North America Alongside Launch Of Major Retail Partnerships And E-Commerce Platform

Bodega Brands Inc., announced its premium ready-to-drink product Hecho Tequila Soda expanded across North America. Tweet this

"We are excited about the positive response and brand validation we've seen thus far, and attribute the success to the quality Hecho Tequila Soda brings to the RTD category and the global drinks industry," explained Zack Lister, Founder and CEO of Bodega Brands. "As an entrepreneur, you pour your heart and soul into your brands and while product development can be a long process, we knew it was important to get it right, and feel that we've truly created a premium RTD brand for the tequila lover."

Hecho Tequila Soda is made with 100% Blue Agave Tequila Blanco, carbonated water and natural lime flavor. The 'better for you' product has only 96 calories, is gluten free, and does not contain any sweeteners, or carbohydrates.

The brand merges two fast-growing categories in the Beverage Alcohol sector: RTD and High End and Super Premium Tequila. Sales of ready-to-drink products increased 416% in 2020, according to Drizly. According to data from Distilled Spirits Council (DISCUS), High End Tequila Brands have grown 663% in volume since 2002 while virtually unknown in 2002, Super Premium Tequila volumes have skyrocketed 1330%. "In a rapidly growing space, we feel that with Hecho's pure flavor profile and authenticity, we are poised for growth given the brand's position within the context of the RTD and premium tequila markets," commented Zack. "We see a momentous market opportunity for Tequila Soda RTDs, particularly with summer approaching, and we feel that with our infrastructure and partners, Hecho is in a position to capitalize."

Through growing consumer demand, retailers have been challenged with delivering premium RTD products and Hecho Tequila Soda has filled the gap in the marketplace. "High-quality canned cocktails continue to emerge in the premium RTD category at a rapid pace, and we're excited to continue our commitment to this space by delivering Hecho Tequila Soda to the Florida market," said Drew Levinson, Vice President, Business Development, Emerging Craft Brands, Breakthru Beverage Group.

Hecho Tequila Soda is forecasted to continue its acceleration with expansion plans across North America throughout the year and increasing consumer interest in its newly launched direct to consumer website . Bodega's shareholders include those from the sports and entertainment industries.

The product comes in a pack of four-12 fl oz cans (5% ABV) with a suggested retail price of $11.99.

About Bodega Brands Inc

Bodega was founded in 2019 as a house of brands focused on developing authentic, innovative beverages and bringing them to market. The company also produces a brand called "Arte", which is a line of cold pressed citrus juices designed for the hospitality industry.

Bodega Brands Inc. values the authenticity of our products and encourages creativity and innovation within the retail and hospitality sectors.

