Hecht Partners LLP Attorneys Recognized in Super Lawyers 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hecht Partners LLP ("Hecht Partners") is pleased to announce that firm founder, David L. Hecht, and firm counsel Shira Lauren Feldman and Minyao Wang, have been selected to this year's New York Metro Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.

All Hecht Partners attorneys were selected for these honors based on their professional accomplishments and academic credentials, as well as pro bono and community service. Super Lawyers uses a patented selection process that examines 12 indicators of success. All candidates are nominated annually by their peers on a state-by-state basis. No more than five percent of attorneys in any given state are selected to Super Lawyers.

David L. Hecht

Founding partner David L. Hecht has been selected to Super Lawyers and its Rising Stars list for the sixth consecutive year. He manages the firm's intellectual property group, which represents clients in matters before different courts and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. David represents individuals, companies, and nationwide classes in high-stakes commercial disputes. The 2020 edition of IAM Patent 1000: The World's Leading Patent Practitioners ranked David as one of the world's leading patent practitioners. He has been described as doing "everything humanly possible to keep clients happy and deliver the wins they seek — and he loves it."

"Entrepreneurial, tenacious, motivational, he does a superb job carrying the day in high-exposure computer, software, communications and medical technology cases." David is a trained electrical and computer engineer and registered patent attorney. He is also a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US).

David is a graduate of Fordham University School of Law. He also attended Rutgers University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering, with honors, and a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.).

Shira Lauren Feldman

Shira Lauren Feldman represents plaintiffs in individual and class action litigation and international arbitration. Her clients include genocide victims and exploited workers seeking justice against international financial institutions and other multinational organizations. Prior to joining Hecht Partners, Shira served as a law clerk to the Honorable Dora L. Irizarry, Chief Judge, and the Honorable Peggy Kuo, Magistrate Judge, both of the Eastern District of New York.

Shira holds a J.D. from New York University School of Law, where she was an Arthur Garfield Hays Civil Liberties Fellow and a recipient of the Albert Podell Oral Advocacy Award. She received her B.A. from Columbia University, cum laude and with honors in Political Science.

Minyao Wang

Minyao Wang has litigated in the federal and state courts of New York, New Jersey, Florida, California and Virginia, and he has appeared before a number of international arbitral bodies.

Prior to Hecht Partners, Minyao worked with a large international law firm and helped launch its China practice. A fluent Chinese speaker and writer, Minyao has conducted a number of FCPA investigations in Asia. He has previously served at U.S. diplomatic missions in mainland China and in Taiwan. Minyao has also served as a law clerk for Chief Bankruptcy Judge Carla Craig of the Eastern District of New York.

