HECO Chain Lists SocialFi Project Torum's XTM Token on Huobi Global

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HECO Chain, a decentralized, EVM-compatible public chain, announced that it has listed on-chain SocialFi project Torum's XTM token on Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges. Aside from its social media platform, Torum has developed an NFT marketplace, Defi platform, and other related functions to build Torum into a powerful one-stop social ecosystem. Torum is built on the HECO chain and is an investee project of Huobi Ventures.

With Facebook leading the Web 2.0 revolution, social media has completely reshaped the way we communicate on a global scale. However, problems such as user data privacy violations, censorship, etc. are concerning. To address these issues, Torum leverages blockchain and other innovative technologies to protect user privacy. The company provides monetary incentives in the form of its XTM token to help monitor quality content creation.

In July, the HECO team partnered with the Torum team, inviting them to participate in its Incentive Program for on-chain projects. HECO provided Torum with significant support in marketing, operations, and analysis. With the joint efforts of HECO and Torum, the number of registered users on the Torum platform reached 100,000, and the maximum number of daily active users reached 30,000. The successful listing of the XTM token on Huobi Global marks a key milestone in Torum's growth trajectory.

"HECO Chain provides support for on-chain projects at all stages, ranging from its initial Grant program to its Accelerator Program, Gaming Hackathon, Demo day activities, and HECO Master Builder Event," said Leo, head of HECO. "We are pleased to see another of our on-chain projects list on Huobi Global. We hope that in the future, we can help more HECO projects to thrive and grow. "

HECO is an EVM-compatible public chain that provides blockchain developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital assets. To date, HECO has recorded approximately 16.6 million total addresses with 523 million transactions made on the platform.

