HECO Declares Support for Metaverse, Opens a New Chapter in Development

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 15th, 2022, HECO, today decentralized, EVM-compatible public chain, held its first Master Builders Global Tour event in the new year in Bali, Indonesia. HECO announced at the conference that it will focus on the development of the Metaverse and gaming in 2022 while continuing to focus on supporting start-up projects. HECO will fully support the development of such projects in the Metaverse and Web3.

Since last year, the Metaverse and Web3 have been hot topics in the blockchain industry and global capital markets. The Metaverse holds endless potential and spurs the imaginations of users, while inspiring developers worldwide to innovate continuously for the Metaverse. HECO has started its innovations into the Metaverse and Web3 in the summer of 2021. Currently, HECO has presence in nearly 10 fields including gaming, social communities and basic tools in the Metaverse. There are nearly 200 Metaverse projects in total, where the original representative projects are Platofarm, Nextype and xDao.

HECO has also accumulated deep strength in gaming and has been involved in the development of 15 categories of games including Play to Earn, RPG, 3D virtual reality, VR, sandbox and strategy development. HECO not only hosted the HECO Master Builders Event , but also set up the Joint Accelerator Program in 2021 to support game developers. HECO has also hosted a series of Gaming Hackathon activities to encourage and promote the development of gaming.

HECO's core business involves supporting start-ups and offering chain services. After launching the HECO One-Million-Dollar Incentive Program last year, HECO will continue its support for developers globally while focusing on enhancing the HECO chain. Meanwhile, the HECO team will collaborate with multiple parties to lay a more solid foundation for the development of emerging fields such as the Metaverse.

"As its first event of the new year, the activities that took place during HECO Master Builders Global Tour in Indonesia have achieved fantastic results," shared the HECO team. "HECO is well placed to spearhead project development in the coming year and we expect to provide quality support to both developers and users, as always."

The series of HECO Master Builder Global Tour events will be held in Singapore, Malaysia, the United States, Russia, India, Dubai, among others in the coming year. We invite everyone to join us onboard the HECO chain

About HECO

HECO is an EVM-compatible public chain that provides blockchain developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital assets. To date, HECO has recorded approximately 18.6 million total addresses with 548 million transactions made on the platform.

SOURCE HECO Chain