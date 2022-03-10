HECO Global Link Day in Vietnam Sparks Discussions on the Future of GameFi

LONDON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 4, HECO Chain, a decentralised, EVM-compatible public chain, hosted the HECO Global Link Day – Vietnam Edition. This event was part of the global Demo Day series, which HECO has hosted in Dubai, Singapore, and other countries and regions around the world.

This particular event consisted of a series of talks and panels centered around the theme, "Crypto & GameFi - How GameFi Will Evolve". Guests included the likes of Kyros Ventures, MetaCryptal Venture, and Coinvn, a leading cryptocurrency news media organization in Vietnam.

The event hosted talks on the development of game guilds, how they contribute to blockchain gaming economies, and future opportunities and risks in the space. In particular, the speakers warned of difficult times up ahead for projects as the market is becoming saturated. They stressed that the investor community should take a step back and re-evaluate the quality of the projects they're looking at. Stronger integrations amongst the game guilds, GameFi projects and venture capital firms would help to build a stronger GameFi alliance in Vietnam.

Speakers included industry veterans such as Mr. Tuyen Nguyen, CIO of GTA Ventures, Mr. Nguyen Duy Thong, Founder of MetaCryptal, Ms. Vi Vi, Country Manager of BeinCrypto Vietnam, and Mr. Thanh Phan, Marketing Manager at Huobi Vietnam.

"Vietnam's large, young population makes it an ideal market for GameFi and game guild projects. HECO Chain will work with VCs and game guilds to discover and support promising projects," said Huobi Vietnam's Marketing Manager, Mr. Thanh Phan. "In 2022, HECO will focus on blockchain gaming, metaverse, and NFTs. At present, HECO has built a diversified game ecosystem that includes a variety of play-to-earn, RPG, virtual reality, and sandbox games."

The global gaming industry is currently valued at US$173 billion. The HECO team believes that there are enormous opportunities in the industry, especially as more institutions, established gaming studios, publishers, and investors enter the blockchain gaming space. HECO will host more events and demo days around the world to build its ecosystem and discover promising projects.

About HECO

HECO is an EVM-compatible public chain that provides blockchain developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital assets. To date, HECO has recorded approximately 18.6 million total addresses with 548 million transactions made on the platform.

SOURCE HECO Chain