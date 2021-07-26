HECO Launches a Joint Accelerator Program for Blockchain Game Developers

LONDON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), a decentralized, EVM-compatible public chain, today announced a new partnership with Animoca Brands, Gumi Cryptos Capital, Coin98 Wallet, Crypto Art House, and YGG, to equip emerging game developers with the tools and resources they need to create and market their decentralized games. Dubbed HECO Gaming Accelerator, the program will offer investment, incubation, development, distribution, marketing, and customer support to members, as well as enable developers to collaborate together through a community platform.

According to a new report from Accenture, the full value of the gaming industry now exceeds $300 billion, more than the combined markets for movies and music. The report also revealed more than 400 million new gamers are expected by the end of 2023, bringing the total number of gamers to more than 3 billion globally. While the industry offers immense opportunities, there are several barriers to entry, from legacy technologies limitations to steep operational costs, which is why more developers are turning to blockchain technology to bring decentralized gaming experiences directly to communities globally.

Through the HECO Gaming Accelerator program, eligible members will receive access to:

One-on-one Mentorship. Advisors will work with members to provide personalized analysis and resources.

Investment Opportunities. Members will have access to top-tier institutional funds.

User Acquisition Support. Members will have the opportunity to gain increased exposure to new users through integrations and partnerships with top projects, including wallets.

Media and Marketing Support. Members will receive a variety of marketing and media support, including social media or third-party media interaction, AMA discussions arrangements from official communities, live broadcast sharing, and project analysis reports publishing on tier 1 dapp data platforms.

Event Exposure. Members will be invited to participate in and speak at events to promote their games, including HECO's annual game developer conference.

Additionally, all members will have access to a community platform, where they can collaborate together and access the latest gaming information collection, evaluation tools, union organization resources, and special events.

"Decentralizing gaming is growing as both developers and users see the potential of the space," said Leo Su, head of HECO. "With the launch of the HECO Gaming Accelerator program, we're giving emerging game developers the tools they need to only create their decentralized games but also market them for the masses."

HECO will serve as the founding advisors for the program. Other founding advisors include Animoca Brands, a global leader in branded blockchain gaming; Coin98 Wallet, a non-custodial multi-Chain wallet; Crypto Art House, a creative studio that has provided art for some of the most successful game companies globally; Gumi Cryptos Capital, a global blockchain & crypto venture capital fund; and YGG, a play-to-earn gaming guild.

To celebrate the launch of HECO Gaming Accelerator, HECO will host the first Game Developer Hackathon. More details will be announced in the near future.

About HECO

HECO is an EVM-compatible public chain that provides blockchain developers with an efficient and low-cost on-chain environment for decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and digital assets. To date, HECO has recorded approximately 10.8 million total addresses with 427 million transactions made on the platform.

SOURCE HECO Chain