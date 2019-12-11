Héctor Campos's New Book Ecos Del Pasado: Una Familia...Una Historia...Una Novela..., A Truthful Story Of A Family And Their Moments Of Compassion And Dedication

Published by Page Publishing, Héctor Campos's new book Ecos del Pasado: Una Familia...Una Historia...Una Novela... reveals to readers the essence of familial relationships by sharing real-life circumstances exuding with lessons that bless life with grace and wisdom.

Consumers who wish to be enraptured by virtues of love, faith, and resilience can purchase Ecos del Pasado: Una Familia...Una Historia...Una Novela... in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

