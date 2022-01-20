Héctor G. Aguililla's new book "Misión y Escape durante la Guerra Fría" is a poignant memoir that covers some of the untold events of the Cold War.

Héctor G. Aguililla, a notable ex diplomat of the Cuban government, a Bachelor of Internal Relations graduate, a small business owner, a naturalized US citizen, a dutiful head of the family; has completed his new book "Misión y Escape durante la Guerra Fría": a contemplative journey of a man who was dispatched by the Cuban government as an agent diplomat during the Cold War. Here, the author recounts the intense years of his life while on a mission. He covers the cultural events, adventures, sacrifices, and some important parts of the history that were left untold or shrouded with mystery.

"In these fascinating personal memoirs of a high-ranking former Cuban diplomat, facts of international relations are revealed, which are often kept shrouded in a mystique hidden from the public. The use of diplomacy as a means to carry out covert special operations and, in particular, supplies of weapons and military training by Cuba to Latin American narcoguerrillas as well as its little-known military presence in Syria during the Yom Kippur war is exposed in 1973.

It recounts first-hand secret or little-known events that occurred during the cold war, where diplomacy, espionage, arms trafficking and military intervention were intertwined in the interference of the affairs of other states, mainly in the Middle East, Africa and Latin America."

Published by Page Publishing, Héctor G. Aguililla's interesting tale is a portrait of unforgettable memories that shapes not just the world's history but as well as the author's.

It is an informative, political, and interesting recollection of a man's journey.

Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Misión y Escape durante la Guerra Fría" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730072/H_ctor_G__Aguililla.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing