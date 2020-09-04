Héctor Monge's new book Historias de Caserío: Adolescentes y jóvenes al mando, a gripping narrative on drug trafficking that ravaged Puerto Rico during the 1990s

Héctor said this about his book: "The arrival of the 1990s began to change the stereotype of how drug trafficking was conducted in Puerto Rico—an era in which adults began to give way to adolescents and younger people, perhaps seeing the extreme violence they used. Learn in this book part of the events that began to set a precedent in the history of this country as well as places and people who contributed to this historical change such as the young Carlata and their places of origin, the residential Villa España and Nemesio R. Canales, and the reasons why almost thirty years later today, tens of thousands of people on the island and the outskirts still remember them."

Published by Page Publishing, Héctor Monge's new book Historias de Caserío: Adolescentes y jóvenes al mando will open the readers' minds on the harrowing impact of drug trafficking to a nation's citizens, especially the youth.

Consumers who wish to learn about the immemorial events happening during Puerto Rico's drug trafficking crisis can purchase Historias de Caserío: Adolescentes y jóvenes al mando in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1246239/Hector_Monge.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

