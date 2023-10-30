Hector Rodriguez, gaming and media entrepreneur and OpTic Gaming CEO, joins Dallas Sidekicks ownership

News provided by

Dallas Sidekicks

30 Oct, 2023, 08:05 ET

ALLEN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Sidekicks announced today that gaming and media entrepreneur Hector Rodriguez, founder and CEO of OpTic Gaming, has joined its ownership group, in a push to fuse the thrill of indoor soccer with the dynamic world of gaming and esports.

Rodriguez, widely recognized online and in video gaming circles as "H3CZ," brings a pioneering background in entertainment and sports that is expected to help the Sidekicks broaden their appeal and continue to build a passionate and engaged fan base.

Rodriguez said while soccer always has been a passion, supporting the Sidekicks offers a unique opportunity to expand a digital footprint that's unparalleled in the Major Arena Soccer League.

"This is all about connecting the rich traditions of soccer with the ever-evolving worlds of gaming and content. Together, with the Sidekicks legendary Texas brand, we have the opportunity to bring lifelong and new fans an exhilarating experience," he said.

It marks the latest high-profile addition to the team's ownership group. Former Dallas Mavericks star Eddie Najera came aboard in July as a part owner of Sidekicks, which is preparing for its home opener Dec. 9 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen.

Sidekicks' President Jesse Llamas said Rodriguez's vision aligns with the organization's commitment to push the boundaries in new and digital media and provide a one-of-a-kind experience.

"Hector Rodriguez joining us is a game-changer. Indoor soccer holds immense potential for innovation, and our aim is to unite the physical and digital realms, creating an immersive journey that resonates with fans of all ages," Llamas said.

Rodriguez founded Dallas-based OpTic Gaming in 2006 and it has since become one of the most successful gaming companies worldwide. Its YouTube channel has 1.5 million subscribers and accumulated more than 166 million views.

Under his direction, OpTic Gaming has fostered a global fan base called the Greenwall and won 50 championships across various esports titles. It recently was recognized for the third time as Esports Organization of the Year – one of the most prestigious awards in the gaming industry.

Rodriguez also is an owner and adviser to Googan Squad, a lifestyle media and entertainment company, and Good Good Golf, a golf entertainment media and apparel company.

About the Dallas Sidekicks
The Dallas Sidekicks are an American professional indoor soccer team of the Major Arena Soccer League. The organization was established in 1984, is headquartered in Allen, Texas, and plays all home games at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen. Follow the Sidekicks at www.dallassidekicks.com and on their social media channels: Facebook: @gosidekicksofficial Twitter: @gosidekicks Instagram: @gosidekicksofficial

About the Major Arena Soccer League
The Major Arena Soccer League represents the highest level of professional arena soccer in the world. The MASL features teams across North America, playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico. The MASL is incorporated as a 501(c)6 not for profit corporation formed to promote the business and sport of arena soccer.

Media contact
Felicia Suominen, PR/Social Media Director
[email protected]
469-393-0160

SOURCE Dallas Sidekicks

Also from this source

Mexican-born Mavericks star Eddie Najera joins Dallas Sidekicks ownership

Mexican-born Mavericks star Eddie Najera joins Dallas Sidekicks ownership

Eduardo "Eddie" Najera, the former Dallas Mavericks star, is back in action, and this time, he's not stepping onto the court but into the ownership...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Sporting Events

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.