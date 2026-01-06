HED Announces 2025 Promotions, Recognizing Leadership, Excellence, and Collective Momentum

News provided byHED
Jan 06, 2026, 09:15 ET
ROYAL OAK, Mich., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HED, an integrated architecture and engineering firm, is proud to announce its 2025 promotions across the Associate, Associate Principal, and Principal levels. These advancements reflect sustained leadership, technical excellence, and a demonstrated ability to advance clients, teams, and the firm through thoughtful, integrated design.
At HED, promotion is not a milestone reached in isolation. It is a recognition of long-term commitment, earned trust, and the capacity to lead with clarity in complex environments. This year's promotions reflect individuals who strengthen the firm's positioning through mentorship, collaboration, and a deep understanding of how design shapes communities and outcomes.
"Their contributions have significantly advanced the growth and success of our organization," said Enrique Suarez, CEO. "Each exemplifies the core values of HED, and we are proud to acknowledge their achievements with these well-deserved advancements."
Promoted to Principal
Joe Raia AIA, LEED AP
Nicki Sparks PE
Maria Meldrum PE, JD, MBA
Ronda Paradis MBA
Jason Rostar AIA, CM-BIM
Rob Filary AIA
Mary Ruppenthal AIA, LEED AP, DBIA
Chad Zettle AIA, LEED AP BD+C
Daniel Jaconetti AIA, Fitwel Amb, LFA, LEED AP
Promoted to Associate Principal
Charles Reed RA
Sean Vanderwall AIA
Luke English AIA, LEED AP
Nate Sudnick PE
Scott Robach
Brandon Rossman RCDD, OSP, CTS-D
Marie Angelocci CPA
Mijung Ko ASLA, PLA, CPSI, LEED Green Associate
Roan Isaku AIA
Heather Foley CPSM
Eric Rutgers AIA, LEED AP BD+C
Dhruv Shah PE, LEED Green Associate
Promoted to Associate
Melanie George RA, NCARB
Dong He RA, NCARB
Manju Paithankar
Amy Xu RA, NCARB
Kevin Chen AIA
Joel Adams
Rajat Wadhwa PE, LEED Green Associate
Madison Dunlap PCM
Yash Mehta LEED AP BD+C
Gracey Carol PE
Together, these leaders represent the connective elements of the firm: technically rigorous, deeply collaborative, and motivated by impact rather than visibility. Their work advances projects, strengthens teams, and reinforces a culture where integrated thinking and human judgment guide decision-making.
Please join us in congratulating our colleagues on these important milestones. We look forward to the continued influence these leaders will have across our practices, markets, and communities.
About HED
HED delivers architecture and engineering excellence through integrated and all-encompassing design. They leverage imagination, purpose, process, and advocacy to create efficient, sustainable, and responsive solutions to their clients' evolving needs. As one of the top 200 design firms in the U.S., HED serves clients in healthcare, education (higher education and Pre K-12), mission-critical, housing/mixed-use, science, advanced manufacturing, workplace, community, and the federal government. The firm's diverse team of 400+ professionals operates in every time zone nationwide to consistently produce award-winning projects and designs. To learn more about what they can help you achieve, visit www.hed.co.
