HED Announces 2025 Promotions, Recognizing Leadership, Excellence, and Collective Momentum

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HED, an integrated architecture and engineering firm, is proud to announce its 2025 promotions across the Associate, Associate Principal, and Principal levels. These advancements reflect sustained leadership, technical excellence, and a demonstrated ability to advance clients, teams, and the firm through thoughtful, integrated design.

At HED, promotion is not a milestone reached in isolation. It is a recognition of long-term commitment, earned trust, and the capacity to lead with clarity in complex environments. This year's promotions reflect individuals who strengthen the firm's positioning through mentorship, collaboration, and a deep understanding of how design shapes communities and outcomes.

"Their contributions have significantly advanced the growth and success of our organization," said Enrique Suarez, CEO. "Each exemplifies the core values of HED, and we are proud to acknowledge their achievements with these well-deserved advancements."

Promoted to Principal

Joe Raia AIA, LEED AP

Nicki Sparks PE

Maria Meldrum PE, JD, MBA

Ronda Paradis MBA

Jason Rostar AIA, CM-BIM

Rob Filary AIA

Mary Ruppenthal AIA, LEED AP, DBIA

Chad Zettle AIA, LEED AP BD+C

Daniel Jaconetti AIA, Fitwel Amb, LFA, LEED AP

Promoted to Associate Principal

Charles Reed RA

Sean Vanderwall AIA

Luke English AIA, LEED AP

Nate Sudnick PE

Scott Robach

Brandon Rossman RCDD, OSP, CTS-D

Marie Angelocci CPA

Mijung Ko ASLA, PLA, CPSI, LEED Green Associate

Roan Isaku AIA

Heather Foley CPSM

Eric Rutgers AIA, LEED AP BD+C

Dhruv Shah PE, LEED Green Associate

Promoted to Associate

Melanie George RA, NCARB

Dong He RA, NCARB

Manju Paithankar

Amy Xu RA, NCARB

Kevin Chen AIA

Joel Adams

Rajat Wadhwa PE, LEED Green Associate

Madison Dunlap PCM

Yash Mehta LEED AP BD+C

Gracey Carol PE

Together, these leaders represent the connective elements of the firm: technically rigorous, deeply collaborative, and motivated by impact rather than visibility. Their work advances projects, strengthens teams, and reinforces a culture where integrated thinking and human judgment guide decision-making.

Please join us in congratulating our colleagues on these important milestones. We look forward to the continued influence these leaders will have across our practices, markets, and communities.

