HED Announces Two New Principals in 2020

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National architecture and engineering firm HED is starting the new year with promotion announcements, naming two new principals within the firm:

Dennis Julian, PE, ATD, DCEP – Mission Critical / Data Center Specialist in Boston

Marshall O'Keefe – Corporate Technology Leader in Los Angeles

These promotions, as well as elevations of several employees to Associate Principal and Associate mark the close of a strong year for the firm. In 2019, HED added over 70 new staff and two new metro locations in Boston and Dallas through mergers with Puchlik Design Associates (PDA) and Integrated Design Group (ID Group), expanding the firm's reach within all sectors.

"The promotion of these individuals reflects the continued growth of our firm," says HED CEO Peter Devereaux, FAIA. "As we continue to evolve as an organization, increasing in both size and offerings, the responsibility of these individuals has grown to match, and has been integral to the success of our mission of Advancing the World of our clients and communities. Their commitment to building powerful client relationships, delivering innovative work, and creating positive impact has been, and continues to be, indispensable to our success as a firm."

Dennis Julian, PE, ATD, DCEP | Principal – Mission Critical / Data Center Specialist in Boston

Dennis is an electrical engineer and MEPFP subject matter expert with over thirty years of focused depth of knowledge in data center design. Dennis has worked with many hyperscale, wholesale, colocation and enterprise clients across the country. An original contributor to the ANSI/BICSI-002 Standard for Data Center Design and Implementation best practices, Dennis continues to contribute during the regular update cycles. His expertise leads HED's growing mission critical and data center teams, adding technical sophistication to the firm's integrated design methodology to deliver superior results in data center design.

Marshall O'Keefe | Principal – Corporate Technology Leader in Los Angeles

Marshall is an experienced technology leader with a twenty-year history of working in the AEC industry. Skilled in operations management, change management, software development, and lean process development, Marshall leads HED's IT group, provides strategic technical leadership to all facets of the firm, and has been instrumental in its continued growth.

About HED

HED seeks creative solutions that have a positive impact for its clients, the community, and the world. HED has earned a reputation for excellence in all facets of the designed and built environment, including architecture, consulting, engineering, and planning services. The firm of over 470 staff serves clients in a broad range of markets from eight U.S. offices (Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Sacramento). See how HED advances your world at www.hed.design.

Media Contact:

Emily Havelka, ehavelka@hed.design, (248)-233-0098

