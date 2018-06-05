HED Selected as Executive Architect & Engineer for McLaren's New Lansing Hospital

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley Ellis Devereaux (HED), has been selected to serve as the Executive Architect and Engineer for the new, consolidated hospital for McLaren Greater Lansing.

The hospital will be built adjacent to Michigan State University on a 39-acre greenfield site. The scope of this project will encompass the creation of a 500,000-square-foot, 240-bed medical center. The new facility is currently slated to be nine floors tall. It will bring more than 2,000 current system employees into one operational location.

"The opportunity to work with a top-notch client like McLaren, at this important moment of growth and change for their organization, is a perfect fit for the talented team in our Healthcare Studio. In a 'Design Assist' role alongside a highly talented construction and engineering team, our firm will be able to direct and influence the new campus' design, but will maintain a constant focus on constructability, cost management, and patient care – our collective first priority for this project," said David Jaeger, HED Principal and Studio Leader for the firm's Healthcare Design Studio.

Design began quickly in the last month, with the project slated to move from design into construction by the end of the year. It is currently slated for a 2021 opening. McLaren and HED will be launching a community input survey this month to gather feedback on the hospital's design, the health care delivery process, and offer an opportunity for residents of the region to make suggestions about the project.

"McLaren is excited to be working with such a talented design team to create a hospital that exceeds the expectations of clinicians and staff, improves safety, and transforms health care for patients and their families," said Daniel Medrano, Vice President of Facility Management for McLaren Health Care, a native and resident of Lansing.

More information about the project can be found at www.mclaren.org/redesignhealthcare.

ABOUT Harley Ellis Devereaux (HED) Founded in 1908, HED seeks creative solutions that have a positive impact for its clients, the community, and the world. HED has earned a reputation for excellence in all facets of design, including architecture, consulting, engineering and planning services. The 300+-person firm serves clients in a broad range of market sectors including Healthcare, Workplace, Housing, Mixed-Use, Science + Technology, Higher Education and Pre K-12 + Community Education from offices in six U.S. locations. See how HED advances your world at www.hed.design.

