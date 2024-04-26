Hedera and Blockchain Foundation Initiative Spotlights Efforts by National Institutions to Advance Responsible Innovation in Web3

With Involvement from Members of the Congressional Financial Literacy & Wealth Creation Caucus, Series Commemorates Financial Literacy Month and Small Business Week

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedera , a Web3 network, in collaboration with Blockchain Foundation , a 501c3 nonprofit focused on education, today announced the launch of an Education Learning Briefing Series to explore the critical aspects of responsible innovation in Web3 with regional forums in Washington, DC; Boston, MA; Columbus, OH; and Anaheim, CA.

Focusing on the mission of the bipartisan Financial Literacy & Wealth Creation Caucus and efforts by public institutions, the initiative aims to illustrate how the Web3 ecosystem is not being built in isolation. The briefings will spotlight traditional entities developing financial security and risk mitigation tools and standards to educate and empower Web3 market participants.

Members of the Congressional Financial Literacy & Wealth Creation Caucus, U.S. Representatives Joyce Beatty (OH-03), Young Kim (CA-40), and Wiley Nickel (NC-13), as well as leaders from the Aspen Institute , Consumer Reports , and the Alliance for Innovative Regulation , will headline the kickoff event.

"Education is paramount," said Nilmini Rubin , Chief Policy Officer at Hedera , "especially in the evolving Web3 landscape. Alongside Blockchain Foundation, we're paving the way towards a more informed and resilient ecosystem by bringing together key stakeholders at the institutional and community levels. We look forward to continuing the conversation and fostering responsible innovation."

The luncheon briefing will take place in Washington, D.C. in the U.S. Capitol, on Tuesday, April 30th, 2024, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM EST to commemorate Financial Literacy Month and Small Business Week. Speakers include:

"Blockchain Foundation is proud to collaborate with Hedera on this timely, regional, educational journey," said Cleve Mesidor , Executive Director of Blockchain Foundation . "We are thrilled to take this conversation to local communities and showcase the important work the bipartisan Congressional Financial Literacy and Wealth Creation Caucus, as well as traditional institutions, are leading to promote responsible innovation in Web3."

For more information and to register for the event, please visit www.hederaeducationbriefing.rsvpify.com .

About Hedera

Hedera is an open-source, leaderless proof-of-stake network. Hedera's robust ecosystem is built by a global community, on a network governed by a diverse council of industry-leading organizations, including abrdn, Australian Payments Plus, Avery Dennison, BitGo, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, COFRA Holdings, DBS Bank, Dell, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), Google, Hitachi America, IBM, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), LG Electronics, The London School of Economics (LSE), Magalu, Mondelēz International, Nomura Holdings, ServiceNow, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, Ubisoft, University College London (UCL), Wipro, WorldPay, and Zain Group.

About Blockchain Foundation (TheBlockFound.com):

Blockchain Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit that seeks to empower the public with trusted content from reputable sources to make informed choices. It publishes research reports and convenes forums to foster understanding and increase accessibility. The foundation is a bridge to public institutions and their stakeholders.

