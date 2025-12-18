Hedera Council Welcomes Global Energy Giant Repsol to Advance Web3 Adoption and Digital Identity Standards

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Repsol , a global energy company, has joined Hedera Council to accelerate the adoption of Web3 technologies in the energy sector, with a strong focus on Decentralized Digital Identity (DID) as a foundational element for trust, security, and efficiency in business interactions.

Repsol operates in over 90 countries with over 24 million customers globally. As a Fortune Global 500 company, Repsol's current initiatives aim to transform data verification and exchange across its global operations, leveraging Hedera's enterprise-grade distributed ledger technology to enable secure, auditable, and real-time information management. This approach supports compliance with upcoming EUDI Wallets and regulations such as eIDAS2 and GDPR, reduces administrative burden, and enhances transparency in processes such as procurement, supplier onboarding, and sustainability reporting.

In joining Hedera Council, Repsol looks to accomplish three key objectives:

Standardization: Establish interoperable identity frameworks for suppliers, partners, and employees.

Establish interoperable identity frameworks for suppliers, partners, and employees. Automation: Enable wallet -to- wallet credential exchange to streamline all types of KYB/KYC processes.

Enable -to- credential exchange to streamline all types of KYB/KYC processes. Integrity: Deliver verifiable, tamper-proof credentials to eliminate fraud and strengthen trust.

As part of its Council membership, Repsol will operate a node on the Hedera network and will share equal voting power with other members in the governance of Hedera software and services. Additionally, Repsol will explore new DID use cases such as sustainable origin certificate issuance, vendor data verification, and DID-based signature tools, while collaborating with the Hedera ecosystem and other Council members to advance industry-wide adoption of Web3 solutions.

"Repsol's entry to Hedera Council marks a major milestone for Hedera's enterprise mission. Repsol operates across markets, jurisdictions, and supply networks that demand verifiable trust at scale. Their decision to build foundational digital identity use cases on Hedera underscores a clear reality: the future of multinational operations and complex supply-chain verification demands trusted governance," said Tom Sylvester, President of Hedera Council.

Hedera Council is a globally distributed governing body of leading organizations ensuring decentralized, secure, and transparent governance of the Hedera network, and Repsol joins its rotating group of up to 39 diverse, globally recognized organizations.

About Hedera Council

Hedera Council is a globally distributed governing body composed of the world's leading organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, banks, web3 innovators, and top universities, that govern the Hedera network. With members spanning diverse industries and regions, the council ensures decentralized, collusion-resistant governance.

Council members are expected to run network nodes and approve core updates, maintaining the security and integrity of the Hedera network. This trusted governance model sets Hedera apart as the enterprise-grade public network for scalable, secure, and transparent applications.

Hedera Council membership follows a consistent, criteria-based evaluation process. To learn more about Council membership criteria, visit hederacouncil.org/about/membership .

Media Contact:

Laura Cooley - [email protected]

SOURCE Hedera Council