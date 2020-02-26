Hedera Hashgraph Announces Ledger Nano S and Nano X Wallet Implementations

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedera Hashgraph , the enterprise-grade distributed public ledger, has announced an integration with the Nano S and Nano X wallets from Ledger , a highly secure, trusted, and widely available hardware wallet developer on the market. Hardware wallets store users private keys and offer users an offline form factor for securing digital assets. The integration allows users to safely hold HBAR coins by securing their private keys. The application is designed to support ED25519.

Lionel Chocron, Chief Product Officer of Hedera, said, "Step by step, Hedera is transforming cyberspace by providing the trust layer of the internet. We want to offer any member of the public a chance to carve out a piece of the digital world, to transact, play, and socialize in a trusted environment. Security is a paramount consideration, and so integrations like this one with the Ledger Nano S and Nano X wallets are an integral part of our progress."

Hedera's Ledger Nano S and Nano X wallet implementations will allow users to view and validate public keys using a companion app; perform cryptocurrency transfers that read the protobuf message and show both the recipient and receiver account IDs, along with the amount being sent in hbars; receive precise confirmation of transfers; and access records from the account using the transfer capability. As of today, the third-party wallet from Myhbarwallet and supports the integration.

Ledger personal security devices, such as the Nano wallets, leverage the Blockchain Open Ledger Operating System (BOLOS). BOLOS provides a lightweight, open-source framework for developers to build source code portable applications that run in a secure environment. BOLOS allows users to review and install applications that let them do more with their cryptographic secrets, while protecting the device and other applications from malicious code.

Chocron concluded, "The ongoing support of the Hedera community ensures that Hedera will continue to grow, develop, and transform, incorporating the feedback and ideas that are essential to the network's development. The Ledger Nano S and Nano X wallet integrations are another one of many cumulative moments that together will build the Hedera ecosystem."

To mark the integration of Ledger Nano with the Hedera network, Hedera and PlayHash have developed a decentralized application (dApp) to run a contest, giving away 20 Ledger Nano S hardware wallets to members of the Hedera community. Those interested in participating in the contest can find more information here . Winners will be announced on March 4th, 2020.

For more information on the integration, click here .

Hedera is a decentralized public network where anyone can carve out a piece of cyberspace to transact, play, and socialize in a secure, trusted environment. Developers can build secure, fair, blazing-fast decentralized applications on top of the Hedera platform. Co-founders Dr. Leemon Baird and Mance Harmon invented and developed the groundbreaking hashgraph technology after working at the United States Air Force Academy and as founders of Trio Security, BlueWave Security, and Swirlds, Inc.

