Hedera Hashgraph Announces Winners Of Global Hackathon And Hedera MVPs

Sixty-seven teams competed in the first ever Hedera hackathon, on Oct 15-16th, in Bangalore, Dallas, London, Moscow, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tel Aviv. Winners from each location were then entered into judging for the grand prize of $50,000. The global winner was Payper , a Romania-based team that competed in the London hackathon. Payper enables web-based micropayments, a critical component of the open API economy. It was demonstrated using HTTP, making it easy for web developers to integrate into their applications. The team members were Alex Males, Eugen Males, Alexandru Popa, and Vlad Suciu.

The winners from each location, each awarded $10,000 worth of cash and hbars, included:

Blume , a peer-to-peer internet hotspot sharing app using micropayments, from the Bangalore hackathon,

, a peer-to-peer internet hotspot sharing app using micropayments, from the hackathon, Hash Name Service , a low-cost native implementation for a human-readable name service, from the Dallas hackathon

, a low-cost native implementation for a human-readable name service, from the hackathon Helpon , a decentralized charity platform to transparently connect people in need with those willing to help, from the Moscow hackathon

, a decentralized charity platform to transparently connect people in need with those willing to help, from the hackathon Proof of Life , a solution that enables identity and life verification through voice to streamline the pension process, from the Paris hackathon

, a solution that enables identity and life verification through voice to streamline the pension process, from the hackathon H X , which utilizes the speed and fair ordering of hashgraph to create a trusted secondary auction market with verified goods, from the San Francisco hackathon

, which utilizes the speed and fair ordering of hashgraph to create a trusted secondary auction market with verified goods, from the hackathon Artgraph , a platform that allows artists to get paid in-person or online when their art is sold, viewed, or rated highly, from the Singapore hackathon

, a platform that allows artists to get paid in-person or online when their art is sold, viewed, or rated highly, from the hackathon Cronos, an SDK for developers to create new user rewards with a shareable tokenized asset earned by time spent in app or games, from the Tel Aviv hackathon

In addition, Hedera gave out awards to 20 global Hedera MVPs, recognizing their hard work and tireless efforts to grow and foster the Hedera community. MVPs are ambassadors who have gone above and beyond in their ambassadorship by coordinating a wide array of meetups, consistently providing insightful and educational community content, and assisting with global Hedera events and outreach. The new MVPs, hailing from 13 countries worldwide, are:

New Hashgraph.org Community Resource

Hedera today also announced the launch of hashgraph.org , a free resource to the community, moderated by hashgraph Ambassadors and select community members. The development of Hashgraph.org was community inspired. Previously, communication and education channels for hashgraph have been fragmented across multiple networks including Telegram, Discord, Reddit, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook. Hashgraph.org aims to reduce fragmentation, and therefore enable greater education, knowledge transfer, and community discussions. It will provide a community portal plus a platform that aids in education and support for the market through community generated content. Hashgraph.org intentionally supports a global audience, and therefore has forum and content areas dedicated to serving readers and speakers of different languages.

"We are excited to provide a comprehensive educational resource for the hashgraph community, as well as a platform for discussion and a place for community members to share their ideas," said Andy Grant, Vice President of Community for Hedera. "In addition, we believe hashgraph.org will become a resource to promote community members that are true thought leaders in the DLT space. For more information, visit http://hashgraph.org/ .

About Hedera

The Hedera hashgraph platform will offer a distributed public ledger with highly diversified governance that enables anyone to easily develop globally decentralized applications. Developers can build secure, fair, blazing-fast decentralized applications on top of the Hedera platform. For more information, visit hedera.com , or follow us on Twitter at @hashgraph , Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph , or Discord at hedera.com/discord . The Hedera whitepaper can be found at hedera.com/whitepaper .

For Media Inquiries

Zenobia Godschalk

E: pr@hashgraph.com

T: 1.833.794.7537 x 717

SOURCE Hedera Hashgraph