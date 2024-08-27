Hedera to Host Web3 Briefing Featuring U.S. Rep. Young Kim (CA-40) in SoCal on August 29, 2024

California Leaders from OC Startup Council, IndigiDAO To Discuss Opportunities to Promote Entrepreneurship & SME Growth

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedera , a Web3 network, in collaboration with Blockchain Foundation , a 501c3 nonprofit, today announced the next stop in the regional Web3 Education Briefing Series will be in Southern California at the Clifton C. Miller Community Center. The event, which is focused on entrepreneurship and small business, will feature California Congresswoman Young Kim (CA-40).

Join Hedera & Blockchain Foundation in Southern California for a "Web3 Education Briefing" featuring Congresswoman Young Kim (CA-40).

"California's robust tech ecosystem and forward-thinking regulatory landscape have solidified its position as a leader in Web3," said Nilmini Rubin , Chief Policy Officer at Hedera ."By bringing the Hedera Learning Series to Anaheim, we aim to enhance local understanding of Web3 technologies and promote a more informed approach to innovation. Our goal is to build bridges between policy, technology, and community to ensure that our industry advances in a way that is both responsible and impactful."

"As Financial Literacy and Wealth Creation Caucus co-chair, I focus on equipping Americans with the tools they need to save their hard-earned money, grow their wealth, and achieve their dream," Congresswoman Young Kim said. "Public-private partnerships can help bridge the financial literacy gap, especially in innovative digital literacy tools. The work of organizations like Hedera and Blockchain Foundation to educate the public about responsible innovation in Web3 can help expand digital financial literacy and empower individuals with credible information."

Local California leaders from the OC Startup Council and IndigiDAO will join speakers from Hedera and Blockchain Foundation to discuss ways Web3 can empower founders, entrepreneurs, and small business owners.

"We are so excited to bring the regional Web3 Education Briefing Series to Congresswoman Young Kim's District in Southern California," said Blockchain Foundation Executive Director Cleve Mesidor . "Blockchain Foundation applauds Hedera's commitment to learning and to expanding access to technological innovations that can help transform the future of commerce."

The forum will take place on Thursday, August 29th, from 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM PT at the Clifton C. Miller Community Center, 300 Centennial Way, Tustin, CA. Speakers include:

After the Boston community session in July and the inaugural event on Capitol Hill in April, the SoCal briefing will deepen understanding of the emerging Web3 ecosystem. For more information and to register for the event, please visit hederasocalweb3briefing.rsvpify.com .

