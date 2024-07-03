Hedera to Host Web3 Briefing on Responsible Innovation in Boston on July 12th, 2024

The Briefing Features Leaders From Hedera, Aspen Institute, Consumer Reports, and Blockchain Foundation

BOSTON, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedera , a Web3 network, in collaboration with Blockchain Foundation , a 501c3 nonprofit focused on education, announced today they will convene a breakfast briefing at the Boston Public Library on Friday, July 12, 2024. It is the second edition of the Web3 Education Learning Briefing Series, which explores critical aspects of responsible innovation with regional forums in key cities across the nation.

"Bringing the Education Learning Briefing Series to Boston is an exciting next step in this effort to foster a resilient Web3 ecosystem," said Nilmini Rubin , Chief Policy Officer at Hedera . "By engaging local communities and key stakeholders, we're paving the way towards a more informed and resilient ecosystem."

Following the success of the inaugural event at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. in April, the Boston community session will further illustrate how public and traditional institutions, as well as the industry, are building the Web3 ecosystem. Leaders from Consumer Reports , Aspen Institute Financial Security Program , and others will discuss tools and standards being developed to educate and empower Web3 market participants.

"Blockchain Foundation commends Hedera on its commitment to education and is thrilled to help deepen and expand the discussion about responsible innovation in the city of Boston," said Cleve Mesidor , Executive Director of Blockchain Foundation .

The Boston breakfast briefing will take place on July 12, 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM in the Boston Public Library, McKim Conference Room B, 700 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116. Speakers include:

About Hedera

Hedera is an open-source, leaderless proof-of-stake network. Hedera's robust ecosystem is built by a global community, on a network governed by a diverse council of industry-leading organizations, including abrdn, Australian Payments Plus, Avery Dennison, BitGo, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, COFRA Holdings, DBS Bank, Dell, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), Google, Hitachi America, IBM, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), LG Electronics, The London School of Economics (LSE), Magalu, Mondelēz International, Nomura Holdings, ServiceNow, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, Ubisoft, University College London (UCL), Wipro, WorldPay, and Zain Group.

About Blockchain Foundation (TheBlockFound.com):

Blockchain Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit that seeks to empower the public with trusted content from reputable sources to make informed choices. It publishes research reports and convenes forums to foster understanding and increase accessibility. The foundation is a bridge to public institutions and their stakeholders.

