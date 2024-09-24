Local Leaders to Discuss Opportunities For Economic & Job Growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedera, a Web3 network, in collaboration with Blockchain Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit, today announced that the next event in the regional Web3 Education Series will be held this Friday, September 27th, in Columbus, Ohio. The forum, centered around the potential of Web3 to spur economic and job growth, will feature Ohio Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (OH-3) and will commemorate Ohio Tech Day. The Columbus briefing is the final event in the series.

Hedera to Host Web3 Education Forum Featuring U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty (OH-3) in Columbus on September 27, 2024

"As Co-Chair of the Congressional Financial Literacy and Wealth Creation Caucus, I'm a fierce advocate of providing American individuals and households with the financial skills to manage their wallets and grow their wealth," said Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (OH-03). "With the rapid evolution of technology, it's essential that entrepreneurs and small business owners learn how to leverage new, innovative products in a responsible and informed manner. I'm grateful that Hedera and the Blockchain Foundation are taking the lead on empowering our communities through Web3 financial education."

"Ohio has emerged as a hub for tech innovation, making it an important destination for our Web3 Education Journey Series. We are honored to have Congresswoman Joyce Beatty join us to share her insights on financial education and responsible innovation. By bringing together local leaders and stakeholders, this forum aims to connect policy and technology, demonstrating how Web3 can serve as a catalyst for economic growth and job creation," said Nilmini Rubin, Chief Policy Officer at Hedera.

"We are thrilled the last Web3 Education Briefing in the Series will commemorate Ohio Tech Day," said Cleve Mesidor, Executive Director of Blockchain Foundation. "Blockchain Foundation is proud of the partnership with Hedera that has expanded education, and sparked conversations from Washington DC, to Boston, to Southern California, and now to the Buckeye State."

Leaders from the Central Ohio African American Chamber of Commerce and Ledger will join speakers from Hedera and Blockchain Foundation to discuss how entrepreneurs and small business owners can benefit from Web3 and what it means for the future of Ohio's economy.

The forum will take place on Friday, September 27th, 2024, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM ET at The Hyatt Regency Columbus. Speakers include:

About Hedera

Hedera is an open-source, leaderless proof-of-stake network. Hedera's robust ecosystem is built by a global community, on a network governed by a diverse council of industry-leading organizations, including abrdn, Australian Payments Plus, Avery Dennison, BitGo, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, COFRA Holdings, DBS Bank, Dell, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), Google, Hitachi America, IBM, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), LG Electronics, The London School of Economics (LSE), Magalu, Mondelēz International, Nomura Holdings, ServiceNow, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, Ubisoft, University College London (UCL), Wipro, WorldPay, and Zain Group.

About Blockchain Foundation (TheBlockFound.com):

Blockchain Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit that seeks to empower the public with trusted content from reputable sources to make informed choices. It publishes research reports and convenes forums to foster understanding and increase accessibility. The foundation is a bridge to public institutions and their stakeholders.

Contact:

Liang Zhao

Vansary for Blockchain Foundation

[email protected]

505-720-6933

SOURCE Blockchain Foundation