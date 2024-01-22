Hedge Fund Association Welcomes Formidium to Global Thought Leadership Council

Citrin Cooperman and FORVIS Renew Annual HFA Sponsorships and Shalin Madan Appointed Chairman of HFA's Digital Assets Committee

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hedge Fund Association ("HFA"), a leading international nonprofit trade and nonpartisan lobbying organization, is pleased to announce the addition of Formidium as a new Global Thought Leader sponsor, and the annual renewals of Citrin Cooperman and FORVIS.

"The HFA is grateful to for the many benefits Formidium will bring to our members around the world. This HFA sponsorship level supports HFA's educational and networking events, and our industry advocacy with lawmakers and regulators," said Mitch Ackles, HFA President.

"I am excited to take on the role of Digital Assets Chairman. I seek to expand HFA's footprint in the Digital Assets community, where Formidium stands as the leader in third-party fund administration, digital investor onboarding, crypto taxes, and fund accounting software solutions," said Shalin Madan, Co-Founder of Formidium. "We look forward to helping expand HFA's member benefits beginning with a 2-year complimentary invitation to list on our Alternatives Marketplace platform and a commitment to expand the organization's already robust events programs. As the new chairman of HFA's Digital Assets Committee, I'm also eager to share knowledge on best practices in digital assets with our fellow members and the outside world."

"Citrin Cooperman is proud to renew our sponsorship with HFA and continue our efforts to support and serve the alternative investment industry," said Alexander Reyes, Partner at Citrin Cooperman, HFA Global Board Member and New York Regional Director.

"As a global board member of the HFA, I am honored for FORVIS to continue our sponsorship of the HFA and to be a member of the Thought Leadership Council," said Rob Hartnett, Partner / Asset Management Group Tax Leader at FORVIS and HFA Global Board Member. "We are also delighted to welcome Formidium to HFA's Thought Leadership Council."

About HFA

The Hedge Fund Association is a 501(c) 6 nonprofit organization with a mission to advance transparency, development and trust in alternative investments. HFA's leaders are all elected and appointed volunteers that work on behalf of the entire alternative investment industry, including hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, real estate and wealth management firms, institutional investors, family offices and service providers.

About Formidium

Formidium is at the forefront of the financial services and fintech industry, dedicated to delivering adaptable investment solutions globally. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Formidium is redefining industry standards and shaping the future of finance across the globe.

About Citrin Cooperman

Citrin Cooperman is one of the nation's largest professional services firms. With offices across the country, Citrin Cooperman clients span an array of industry and business sectors and leverage a comprehensive menu of business and personal service offerings. Citrin Cooperman & Company, LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services and Citrin Cooperman Advisors LLC, which provides business advisory and non-attest services, operate as an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA's Code of Professional Conduct and applicable law, regulations, and professional standards. The entities include more than 450 partners and over 2,800 total professionals.

About FORVIS

FORVIS, LLP is an integrated professional services firm with a global reach and a passion to drive businesses forward. The firm's 6,000 dedicated team members provide an Unmatched Client Experience® through the delivery of assurance, tax, and consulting services for clients in all 50 states and internationally. Ranked among the largest public accounting firms in the United States, FORVIS upholds an unwavering purpose to help those we serve unlock their full potential—including our people, our clients, and our communities. Visit forvis.com to learn more.

Media Contacts

HFA: Mitch Ackles; 646-657-9230; [email protected]

Formidium: John Manley; [email protected]

Citrin Cooperman: Laura Kucera; 212-697-1000; [email protected]

FORVIS: Mike Brothers; 417-522-0725; [email protected]

