Hedge Fund Kadima Sun Investments Selects Tier1 to Optimize Investor Relationships

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier1 Financial Solutions ("Tier1"), a leading client relationship management ("CRM") technology provider for capital markets and banking, has gone live with hedge fund Kadima Sun Investments (KSI), demonstrating the versatility and ingenuity of Tier1's CRM platform across the full spectrum of capital markets and banking participants. The deployment is enabling Kadima Sun Investments to more impactfully and efficiently pitch the firm's unique investment strategy to potential investors.

Tier1's cloud-based software is empowering Kadima Sun to uncover new business opportunities by providing a more streamlined, efficient and unified view for increasing outreach, sharing information and tracking interactions with key prospects, while minimizing the misplacement of information. Tier1's interoperable framework supports a robust mobile offering that has been instrumental in allowing Kadima Sun to seamlessly operate during the remote working conditions under COVID-19, with the implementation process occurring completely during quarantine.

"We were looking for a robust CRM solution that could handle the tracking of all prospect interactions under one umbrella, allowing us to go to market with a targeted and focused strategy." said Clive A. Correia, Partner - Portfolio Manager & Senior Securities Analyst at KSI. "Onboarding Tier1 has been an easy process and was completed in under one week. We immediately realized the benefits in the automation of our workflow needs."

"We are very excited to have Kadima Sun join our Tier1 client community and to help them execute their digital transformation strategy as their business continues to scale," said Jiro Okochi, President of Tier1 Financial Solutions. "We're committed to ensuring that firms of all sizes can quickly and efficiently get up-and-running with premium, capital markets-specific client relationship management tools and capabilities that drive revenue-generating activities."

Tier1 recently launched a new pre-packaged delivery model for its global CRM software solution that addresses broader market demand and improves time-to-value for clients of all sizes.

ABOUT TIER1 FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS

Tier1 Financial Solutions is a leader in client relationship management software for capital markets and investment banking. Tier1 empowers its clients to create sales opportunities and maximize client interactions while increasing productivity and reducing relationship risk. Trusted by nearly 20,000 CRM users worldwide, Tier1 delivers workflow-optimized experiences, prompted insights and a centralized view of client interactions that drive revenue-generating engagements – all on a capital markets grade security engine. Serving the unique needs of Research, Sales & Trading, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Investment Management professionals, Tier1 advances client relationships and workflows with data-driven insights across desktop and mobile devices, empowering collaboration, transparency, and communication. For more information, visit www.tier1fin.com .

SOURCE Tier1 Financial Solutions