Hedgehog Announces Support for NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet and NVIDIA Cloud Partner Reference Architecture at GTC 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgehog, a provider of cloud-native networking software for AI and cloud infrastructure, today announced support for NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking and alignment with NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP) reference architecture . The announcement was made at NVIDIA GTC 2026, where NVIDIA highlighted continued advances in AI infrastructure for cloud service providers.

Hedgehog support for Spectrum-X Ethernet enables NVIDIA Cloud Partners to deploy AI-optimized fabrics based on NVIDIA reference architectures while using cloud-native operational models designed for scale, automation, and multi-tenant environments.

Supporting AI-Optimized Ethernet for Cloud Infrastructure

NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet is an accelerated networking platform designed to deliver predictable performance and scalability for large-scale AI workloads. By supporting Spectrum-X Ethernet and NVIDIA Cloud Partner reference architecture, Hedgehog enables cloud providers to integrate Spectrum-X Ethernet–based networking into their infrastructure using declarative, Kubernetes-native networking operations.

"Hedgehog is focused on making modern infrastructure easier to deploy and operate," said Marc Austin, CEO of Hedgehog. "Support for NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet and NVIDIA Cloud Partner reference architecture allows cloud providers to adopt AI-optimized Ethernet fabrics while maintaining consistency with cloud-native operational practices."

NVIDIA Perspective

"NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet brings AI-optimized performance, scalability, and predictability to Ethernet-based cloud infrastructure," said Amit Katz, Vice President of Networking at NVIDIA. "By supporting NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet and NVIDIA Cloud Partner reference architecture, Hedgehog is enabling cloud partners to deploy and operate high-performance AI fabrics more efficiently, using cloud-native approaches that accelerate time to production for AI factories."

Cloud-Native Operations for Spectrum-X Ethernet Environments

Hedgehog's platform is designed to integrate with Spectrum-X Ethernet–based deployments to support:

Declarative, Kubernetes-native network configuration and management

Automated lifecycle management for Ethernet leaf-spine fabrics

for Ethernet leaf-spine fabrics Policy-based multi-tenant isolation aligned with cloud and AI workloads

aligned with cloud and AI workloads Operational consistency across private cloud, managed AI infrastructure, and bare-metal environments

This approach allows NVIDIA Cloud Partners to implement NVIDIA-validated reference architectures while retaining flexibility in how networking is operated and integrated into broader cloud platforms.

Designed for NVIDIA Cloud Partners

NVIDIA Cloud Partners deploy infrastructure to support demanding AI workloads, including training, inference, and AI-as-a-service offerings. Hedgehog support for NVIDIA Cloud Partner reference architecture is intended to help partners operationalize Spectrum-X Ethernet–based networking using modern, API-driven workflows.

Availability

Support for NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet and NVIDIA Cloud Partner reference architecture is available from Hedgehog in Q2, 2026.

About Hedgehog

Hedgehog provides cloud-native networking software designed to simplify the deployment and operation of modern cloud and AI infrastructure. Built for Kubernetes-first environments, Hedgehog delivers open, programmable networking for cloud providers and enterprises.

Learn more at https://hedgehog.cloud

SOURCE Hedgehog