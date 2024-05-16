Hedgehog Brings Crypto Advice On-chain with MPC Self-custody

"Our dream is to offer tunable & automatic yield & airdrop farming, fraud prevention, transaction forgiveness, & more." Post this

Today, in collaboration with Capsule , the firm is launching support for on-chain, self-custody wallets using secure multi-party computation ("MPC"). These wallets are useable with any standard wallet software, such as MetaMask, all while Hedgehog transacts seamlessly in the background across any EVM or ECDSA-compatible network, saving you time, quickly adding new tokens, searching out alpha, and optimizing risk for your unique tolerances.

Capsule CEO, Nitya Subramanian, offered high praise: "Hedgehog combines the very best of powerful automation and flexible self-custody. They're unlocking the benefits of on-chain assets for a new audience with stellar security and ease of use." This release brings Hedgehog one step closer to being the premier asset manager that helps you manage your digital asset portfolio wherever you choose to custody funds: CeFi or DeFi.

What is MPC?

Multi-party computation is an exciting new technology that allows individuals to cooperate in signing cryptocurrency network transactions without any one party knowing all the information necessary to create a valid transaction. If you imagine there's a vault that holds your money, and you need two unique keys to open the vault, then MPC would be like giving each key to different people so they both have to agree to remove money from the vault.

In the case of this MPC wallet, the client holds a copy of both keys, so they can open the vault and sign transactions whenever they want. But Hedgehog and Capsule each only get one copy of one key, so they are not able to sign transactions individually; both parties are needed to reach the signing threshold. As the wallet owner, you have adjustable capabilities regarding what permissions to provide and which types of transactions third-parties can co-sign, and you can withdraw third-party access at any time.

The Hedgehog app enables users to open up their own on-chain MPC wallet, connect their existing exchange accounts via API, onramp or offramp funds, and automate their portfolio on any connected venue at their convenience, all without revealing their private keys!

Something for everyone

With the launch of these on-chain wallets, Hedgehog opens up a whole new universe of assets and strategies that fit each client's suitability profile and preferences. Most notably, Hedgehog has teamed up with OpenEden to provide a Fixed Income stack for eligible clients, featuring access to TBILL tokens.

A first foray into Real-World Assets ("RWAs"), TBILL tokens represent a claim on a regulated US Treasury Bill fund, tokenized and offered on the Ethereum and Arbitrum networks—that's on-chain AAA-rated debt. Businesses and accredited individuals both can confidently self-custody their own TBILL, while tokens are redeemable for USDC 24/7.

Given the collapse of several regional banks in 2023, TBILL is a convenient way to diversify corporate cash reserves or personal cash deposits, while still receiving competitive yields.

All the asset baskets you've come to know and love remain available for both custodial and non-custodial wallets, whether that's trusted indices from CoinDesk or FTSE Russell, or the standard Hedgehog stacks:

Total Crypto : More than 85% of the entire crypto market cap

More than 85% of the entire market cap Blue Chip: Bitcoin and Ethereum only, where it all started

and only, where it all started DeFi : Peer-to-peer financial services on the blockchain

Peer-to-peer financial services on the blockchain ETH Network: Assets built on Ethereum and its L2s

Assets built on and its L2s Layer One: Core networks powering the web3 ecosystem

Core networks powering the web3 ecosystem Yield Farming: Tokens that pool staked funds to generate rewards

Every stack is fully customizable, from the asset list to individual allocations, even the strategy that determines your investment criteria. "Our dream is to offer tunable and automatic yield farming, airdrop farming, fraud prevention, transaction forgiveness, one-click checkout experiences, and more," said Colton Dillion, Hedgehog's CEO.

The next billion wallets

Web3 is complex enough without having to figure out where to store your tokens or how to get the best prices. For investors who are looking to dip a toe into the world of digital assets, and for institutions looking to keep up with the new generations that increasingly hold their wealth on-chain, Hedgehog is a novel solution for making web3 accessible and easy to manage. All you have to do is download the app, and a piece of the new world wide web can be yours.

*Being registered as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. This is not investment advice, nor an offer to buy or sell securities. Assets are not SIPC or FDIC insured. Investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and digital assets may not be suitable for all investors. For risks pertaining to MPC wallets, see relevant disclosures in form ADV-2A.

Hedgehog Advisers, LLC

Hedgehog Advisers, LLC is a registered investment adviser that specializes in digital assets, offering automatic management of diversified cryptocurrency portfolios. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hedgehog Technologies, Inc founded in 2021, their mission is to make digital assets more accessible for people everywhere.

Hedgehog Technologies, Inc

Hedgehog Technologies, Inc is a software development firm building automated tools for compliantly managing digital assets both on- and off-chain. Founded in 2019, the company is focused on building bridges between the worlds of centralized and decentralized finance.

Capsule Labs, Inc

Capsule Labs, Inc provides cross-app embedded wallet infrastructure for the web3 sector. Capsule was founded in 2022 with a mission to radically simplify interacting with blockchains.

OpenEden Labs

OpenEden Labs is building the bridge to a new financial system with a mission to bring real-world assets to DeFi to unlock trillions of dollars in value.

Press contact: Colton Dillion | 949.354.4184 | [email protected]

SOURCE Hedgehog