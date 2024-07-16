hedgehog lab Strikes Strategic Partnerships with Contentful & SHOPLINE

hedgehog lab, as part of its ambitious growth strategy, has invested in content management system, Contentful, and eCommerce platform, SHOPLINE, to support customers in delivering on their digital experience aspirations.

NEWCASTLE, England, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- hedgehog lab, a global digital product consultancy, today announced that it has signed strategic partnerships with Contentful and SHOPLINE. These partnerships aim to empower enterprises to deliver exceptional digital products and services by combining hedgehog lab's expertise in strategy, design, and engineering with Contentful's cutting-edge content management capabilities and SHOPLINE's leading commerce tools and services.

"hedgehog lab has an impressive track record of leveraging partner relationships to create best-in-class solutions for our clients," said Daren Fitzgerald, Chief Commercial Officer of hedgehog lab. "Achieving Silver Partner status with Contentful is a recognition of our valued partnership and expertise in creating digital experiences that solve business problems and add value to the end customer. This is complemented by our new strategic partnership with SHOPLINE, which significantly strengthens our ability to deliver innovative and agile applications for our ambitious e-commerce clients."

Contentful is a content management platform that enables teams to build digital experiences at scale. Being recognised as a Silver Partner differentiates hedgehog lab by acknowledging its best-in-class implementations of the content platform, including content modelling, Contentful implementation, change management and training, ongoing content services and technology solution consulting.

"Our partners are the innovation engine for many of the world's leading brands," said Patrick Finn, Global VP Alliances & Partnerships, Contentful. "Partnering with hedgehog lab brings Contentful's market-leading content platform to brands that are building demanding, cutting-edge digital experiences."

hedgehog lab has already implemented content strategy and Contentful solutions for a variety of clients, including Cynergy Bank. For Cynergy Bank, hedgehog lab created a strategy to improve the company's digital experience through a web redesign and omnichannel content refresh, including a Contentful implementation.

As the retail sector continues to evolve, hedgehog lab has also chosen to partner with Asia's leading e-commerce platform, SHOPLINE. Used by over half a million merchants worldwide, the company has developed a suite of cutting-edge omnichannel solutions across e-commerce, social media and point-of-sales (POS), allowing partners to quickly scale operations both online and offline. SHOPLINE offers access to best-in-class technology integrations via its extensive partnerships, including Meta, Google and TikTok.

The partnership opens up full access to the platform's cutting-edge tools and resources, allowing hedgehog lab to develop applications tailored to the unique needs of ecommerce brands.

"This is an exciting time for SHOPLINE as we continue our rapid EMEA expansion," said Deepak Anand, General Manager, EMEA at SHOPLINE. "hedgehog lab is a company we have admired for some time and we're thrilled to announce this partnership. With its established reputation for designing and building captivating digital experiences for top ecommerce brands, hedgehog lab is the perfect partner to help us grow and enhance our ecosystem."

About hedgehog lab

hedgehog lab is a global digital product consultancy. Our UXR, UI/UX, engineering, cloud & AI/data science experts work with our partners to deliver custom product development and digital transformation services. With over 17 years of digital product experience, our team is skilled at developing human-centred solutions that drive real business impact for partners, including AJ Bell, Under Armour, YourParkingSpace and Aviva. We work worldwide, but our main digital hubs are located in Newcastle upon Tyne, York in the UK, and Sofia in Bulgaria. https://hedgehoglab.com/

About Contentful

Contentful, the global leader in headless content management, powers digital experiences for 28% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of leading global brands. It enables enterprises to deliver omnichannel digital experiences with greater speed and scale than with a traditional CMS. Contentful unifies content in a single hub, structures it for use in any digital channel, and integrates seamlessly with other tools through open APIs. Companies such as Spotify, Urban Outfitters, Jack in the Box, The British Museum, Xoom, Lenovo and many others rely on Contentful's content platform.

About SHOPLINE

Founded in 2013, SHOPLINE is one of Asia's largest and fastest growing commerce Software-as-a-Service and solution providers. The SHOPLINE platform offers a rich ecosystem of technologies, resources and partners that empowers merchants to succeed. Merchants leverage SHOPLINE's omnichannel solutions for e-commerce, social commerce, and point-of-sales to sell their products and services around the world. SHOPLINE is headquartered in Singapore with about 2,000 employees operating globally. Learn more at www.shopline.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2244514/hedgehog_lab_Logo.jpg

SOURCE hedgehog lab