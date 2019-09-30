Hedgeweek Readers Vote Imagine as Best Risk Management Software Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine is pleased to announce that the readers of Hedgeweek voted Imagine as the "Best Risk Management Software Firm" for the second consecutive year at the 8th annual awards ceremony held in New York City.

The awards are decided in a reader-choice Hedgeweek online poll carried out over ten weeks. Hedgeweek's readers include both investors and managers, as well as other industry professionals at firms including fund administrators, custodians, accountants and auditors, law firms, consultants, and fund distributors.

"Imagine is delighted to receive this award from Hedgeweek, and we thank all of the readers who voted us as the best-in-class risk management firm," said Scott Sherman, Co-Founder and Head of Business Development & Sales.

Imagine was also recently named as "Best Buy-Side Market Risk Management Product of the Year" by Asia Risk, "Best Portfolio Analytics System" by Bobsguide, and "Best Analytics Firm" in the Waters Technology Sell-Side Awards.

About Imagine Software

Founded in 1993, Imagine Software is the leading provider of real-time portfolio, risk management and regulatory solutions for global financial services firms. Imagine provides institutional-grade functionality, broad cross-asset instrument support and the ability to employ and scale any trading strategy for businesses of all sizes and complexity. Firms rely on Imagine to manage their entire portfolio and risk management operations, create product and business-specific solutions, deliver on-time regulatory reports and scale for growth. Today, Imagine services clients in more than 25 countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. Headquartered in New York City, Imagine has offices in Hong Kong, London and Sydney. For more information, visit www.imaginesoftware.com or contact Imagine Software at 212.317.7600 and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

