Hedgeye Asset Management Launches the Hedgeye 130/30 Equity ETF (HELS) Managed by R. Patrick Kent

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgeye Asset Management, LLC ("HAM"), a subsidiary of Hedgeye Risk Management, LLC, today announced the launch of the Hedgeye 130/30 Equity ETF (HELS)—an actively managed exchange-traded fund designed to pursue long-term capital appreciation through a disciplined 130/30 active extension strategy.

HELS combines a high-conviction long portfolio with a targeted short book to seek more efficient risk/return outcomes than traditional long-only equity approaches. The Fund employs Hedgeye's macro research process and quantitative Signals framework to inform both long and short exposures, aiming to systematically outperform broad equity benchmarks across market environments.

A Systematic 130/30 Approach Built for Modern Equity Markets

HELS seeks long-term capital appreciation, aiming to expand beyond traditional long-only constraints. The strategy expresses both positive and negative stock-specific convictions through a 130% gross long position and a 30% short position, maintaining approximately 100% net market exposure.

Short proceeds are reinvested into the most compelling long ideas, allowing HELS to tilt more aggressively toward companies Hedgeye identifies as structural winners while shorting names exposed to deteriorating fundamentals, negative Signals, or adverse cycle dynamics.

Managed by HAM under R. Patrick Kent, an investment professional with more than 25 years of experience, the strategy integrates Hedgeye's macro modeling, quantitative indicators, and security-specific research into a forward-looking, risk-managed equity process.

Quotes From Leadership

"Patrick is well equipped to help investors navigate an increasingly complex equity landscape," said Hedgeye Founder & CEO Keith McCullough. "HELS leverages our process—Quads, Signals, and risk management—alongside Patrick's seasoned judgment to build a disciplined strategy designed for dynamic market conditions."

"Active extension strategies provide investors the opportunity to lean into high-conviction ideas while also expressing negative views with precision," added R. Patrick Kent, portfolio manager of HELS. "By combining Hedgeye's macro Signals with a structured 130/30 framework, HELS seeks to capture alpha on both sides of the portfolio and deliver a more efficient path to long-term equity growth."

About R. Patrick Kent

R. Patrick Kent is an accomplished investment professional with over 25 years of experience managing long/short, active extension, and thematic global equity portfolios. His career includes senior roles at Wellington Management, BNY Mellon/Newton Investment Management, and CR Intrinsic. Throughout his career, Kent has integrated Hedgeye's macro and stock research into his investment process, applying a disciplined approach grounded in quantitative modeling, cycle awareness, and fundamental analysis.

For more information on HAM or HELS, please email [email protected] or visit:

https://hedgeyeam.com/

https://x.com/hedgeyeam

Definitions

Quads: Quads as used here mean the evolving locations of each of 50+ national economies within four-quadrant plots in which the vertical axes measure rates of change (ROCs) in real or inflation-adjusted GDP and the horizontal axes measure ROCs in CPI inflation (or its closest equivalent for countries not reporting CPI inflation per se).

Signals: Signals as used here mean a carefully defined set of security-specific indicators that the Manager deems useful in estimating the future price trajectory of securities comprising the Fund's selection universe. Some of these indicators are proprietary.

Important Information

Before investing in the fund, the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the fund. Copies of the fund's prospectus may be obtained by visiting www.hedgeyeam.com/HELS or calling +1 (888) 711-8292. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risks including the risk of principal loss. The Adviser is newly formed and has not previously managed an ETF. Accordingly, investors in the Fund bear the risk that the Adviser's inexperience may limit its effectiveness.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a large percentage of its assets in a particular issuer and increases the risk that the value of the Fund could decrease due to poor performance of a single investment or limited number of investments.

The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

As an actively managed investment portfolio, the Fund is subject to the Adviser's investment decisions about individual securities impact on the Fund's ability to achieve its investment objective. there is no guarantee that the Adviser's investment strategy will meet its investment objective or produce the desired results. Large cap companies may be less able than mid and small capitalization companies to adapt to changing market conditions. Investments in stocks of mid-capitalization companies may be subject to more abrupt or erratic market movements

The Fund's investment strategies may employ quantitative algorithms and models that rely heavily on the use of proprietary and non-proprietary data, Models may also have hidden biases or exposure to broad structural or sentiment shifts. There can be no assurance that use of a quantitative model will enable the Fund to achieve positive returns or outperform the market.

In addition, the fund's principle risks include derivative risk, options risk, futures contract risk, and swap agreements risk. For additional information about these and other fund risks, please refer to the "Principal Investment Risks" section of the prospectus.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as futures contracts, forward contracts, and swaps, which may involve significant risks. Derivatives often provide leveraged exposure, meaning the Fund can experience gains or losses greater than the amount invested in the derivative, based on changes in the value of the underlying asset, index, or rate, which the Fund may not own.

Options Risk. The prices of options may change rapidly over time and do not necessarily move in tandem with the price of their underlying securities. Writing call options may reduce the Fund's ability to profit from increases in the value of the Fund's portfolio securities.

Leverage Risk. The Fund does not seek leveraged returns but as a result of the Fund's use of certain derivatives it may create investment leverage. This means that the derivative position may provide the Fund with investment exposure greater than the value of the Fund's investment in the derivative.

Short Selling Risk: The Fund's short sales involve potentially unlimited risk since the maximum price of a security sold short is unlimited. Short selling involves borrowing securities and selling them with the expectation that their price will decline, allowing the Fund to repurchase them at a lower price. If the price of a security increases after the Fund has sold it short, the Fund will incur a loss when it covers the short position.

Short Squeeze Risk: The Fund may experience difficulties in borrowing securities necessary to establish short positions, particularly during periods of market stress. Additionally, the Fund may be forced to close short positions at unfavorable prices if borrowed securities are recalled by lenders.

ETFs are subject to additional risks that do not apply to conventional mutual funds, including the risks that the market price of an ETF's shares may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value, an active secondary trading market may not develop or be maintained, or trading may be halted by the exchange in which they trade, which may impact an ETF's ability to sell its shares. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

