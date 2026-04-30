"Hedgeye Live" Investing Conference Returns May 13-15 With a World-Class Lineup of Market, Macro and Performance Experts

GREENWICH, Conn., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgeye Risk Management, a leading independent investment research and online financial media firm, announced that Hedgeye Live, its flagship in-person investing conference, will take place May 13-15, 2026 at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Over three days, investors from around the world will gather for an exclusive, in-person experience featuring live broadcasts, deep-dive investing discussions, intimate breakout sessions, analyst dinners and direct access to some of the sharpest minds in finance, geopolitics, demography, performance psychology, military leadership and professional sports.

"Hedgeye Live has become one of the most unique events in the investing world," said Hedgeye Founder and CEO Keith McCullough. "Our mission has always been to deliver institutional-quality investment research to all investors. This conference brings that mission to life in a powerful way. Attendees get direct access to our team, our process and an extraordinary group of guests you simply won't find together anywhere else."

This year's speaker lineup includes hedge fund veteran Mike Taylor, Lead Portfolio Manager of the Simplify Health Care ETF and author of the foreword to McCullough's Master The Market. Taylor brings more than two decades of experience managing long/short portfolios at Millennium, Citadel and Diamondback Capital.

Jim Rickards, New York Times bestselling author and former Pentagon advisor, will join the conference to share his perspective on monetary policy, systemic risk, economic warfare and the global macro landscape. Rickards has advised the CIA, Department of Defense and major hedge funds throughout his decades-long career.

Historian, economist and Hedgeye Asset Management HEFT portfolio manager Neil Howe will provide his generational lens on the forces reshaping markets and society through his Fourth Turning framework.

Danielle DiMartino Booth, former Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas advisor and founder of QI Research, returns as a longtime favorite of #HedgeyeNation to deliver her trademark unfiltered analysis on the Federal Reserve, markets and the broader economy.

World-renowned performance coach Dr. Gio Valiante, whose clients include elite hedge fund managers, PGA Tour champions and top institutional investors, will share his insights on mastery, resilience and decision-making under pressure. Valiante previously served as Head Performance Coach at Point72 Asset Management.

Brian "Ponch" Rivera, a former U.S. Navy TOPGUN pilot, retired Navy captain, entrepreneur and co-creator of The Flow System™, will speak about the growing momentum behind psychedelic-assisted therapies for U.S. veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injury. Rivera has become a passionate advocate for these treatments in the veteran community. His appearance comes as federal and state policymakers are increasingly exploring expanded research and access to psychedelic therapies for PTSD, depression and other serious mental health conditions affecting veterans.

John Spytek, General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders and former assistant general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will bring a unique perspective on winning, talent evaluation and disciplined process from the NFL front office to the investing arena. Spytek played a key role in helping build the Buccaneers roster that won Super Bowl LV.

Hedgeye Live programming will include a live broadcast of The Macro Show from the Hyatt ballroom in front of a live studio audience, giving attendees a front-row seat to Hedgeye's flagship daily macro investing program with live Q&A.

The conference will also feature a live edition of The Call, bringing together Hedgeye's full analyst team for a real-time look across sectors, markets and the firm's highest-conviction research views.

Additional highlights include exclusive sector breakout sessions limited to 40 attendees each, topical roundtables limited to just 10 attendees each, intimate breakout dinners with Hedgeye sector heads at top local restaurants, McCullough's portfolio construction masterclass and the full Macrocosm live programming block featuring special guests.

Attendees will receive behind-the-curtain access to Hedgeye's analysts, portfolio managers and research process throughout the event, continuing the tradition established at the original Hedgeye Live conference.

"This is the type of access that is simply unheard of on Wall Street for non-institutional investors," added Hedgeye President Michael Blum. "We are bringing together serious investors, world-class thinkers and the Hedgeye team for three days of actionable insight, real conversation and high-level community."

Full three-day passes and a new Thursday-only day pass are available now.

For additional information and ticket availability, visit the Hedgeye Live event website.

ABOUT HEDGEYE RISK MANAGEMENT

Hedgeye Risk Management is an independent investment research and online financial media firm. Focused exclusively on generating and delivering actionable investment ideas through a proven buy-side process, the firm combines quantitative, bottom-up and macro analysis with an emphasis on timing.

Contact: Dan Holland, [email protected]

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