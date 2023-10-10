Hedgeye's Online Investing Summit Goes Live As Markets Get Jittery

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedgeye Risk Management, a leading independent provider of investment research and online financial media firm is hosting its 11th semiannual online Hedgeye Investing Summit  this week on October 10-12. This 3-day event features actionable, deep dive conversations hosted by Hedgeye Founder and CEO Keith McCullough with nine of the world's sharpest investors and strategists.

The 11th "Hedgeye Investing Summit"
"Establishment financial media has been failing investors for many years," explains McCullough. "We started this event to open up people's eyes to a better way to protect and grow their money. I am humbled and blown away by the tens of thousands of investors who have tuned into this event over the years."

The Hedgeye Investing Summit is hosted twice a year and is available live and on-demand. Each deep dive conversation is approximately 45 minutes long and explores key market and economic trends and developments which will drive portfolio returns in the weeks and months ahead.

As always, the event remains free to the public (email registration required). You can register here.

Charles Schwab's Chief Investment Strategist Liz Ann Sonders kicks things off on Tuesday, October 10 at 11:00am ET, followed by conversations with Jim Bianco, President of Bianco Research and bestselling author William Cohan.

"There are many good reasons for the growing sense of fear and uncertainty in the markets and economy," McCullough adds. "Investors who aren't proactively prepared for what comes next should be concerned. The Hedgeye Investing Summit helps people prepare for what lies ahead."

The full event schedule follows below.

TUESDAY OCTOBER 10

11am ET | Liz Ann Sonders
Chief Investment Strategist, Charles Schwab & Co.

12pm ET | Jim Bianco 
President, Bianco Research

1pm ET | William Cohan 
Bestselling Author, Financial Journalist, Founding Partner of Puck

WEDENESDAY OCTOBER 11

11am ET | Danielle DiMartino Booth
CEO & Chief Strategist, QI Research

12pm ET | Ben Hunt 
Co-Founder & CIO, Epsilon Theory

1pm ET | Matt Cole
CEO & Chief Investment Officer, Strive Asset Management

THURSDAY OCTOBER 12

10am ET | Art Hyde
Portfolio Manager, Segra Capital Management

11am ET | Tracy Shuchart
Founder & CEO, Hilltower Resource Advisors

12pm ET | Daniel Lacalle
Chief Economist, Tressis Gestion

ABOUT HEDGEYE RISK MANAGEMENT

Hedgeye Risk Management is an independent investment research and online financial media firm. Focused exclusively on generating and delivering investment ideas in a proven buy-side process, the firm combines quantitative, bottom-up and macro analysis with an emphasis on timing.

The Hedgeye team features some of the world's most regarded research analysts covering Macro, Financials, Healthcare, Retail, REITs, Technology, Gaming, Lodging & Leisure (GLL), Restaurants, Industrials, Consumer Staples, Cannabis, Communications, China, Housing, Materials, and Washington policy analysis.

SOURCE HEDGEYE RISK MANAGEMENT

