Hedia Raises €3M Seed Extension to Expand Digital Health Portfolio

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  Hedia announced this week it has raised €3 million in a seed extension round strongly supported by existing shareholders and Business Angels.

The new capital will enable Hedia's growth strategy and promising digital health product roadmap, continue to scale their Hedia Diabetes Assistant (HDA), as well as launching the Glooko- integrated holistic diabetes management solution later in the year.  Furthermore, the company will leverage its competencies in developing smart AI-enabled algorithms and Software-as-a-Medical Device (SaMD) solutions together with strategic partners within chronic metabolic diseases.

This exciting news follows the update earlier this week, where Hedia announced their new CEO, Lars Lund.

Today, Lars Christian Lund said about the financial extension, "As I take the reins in Hedia, I am delighted to see the confidence from our investors in our world class team, our existing groundbreaking technology as well as our strong pipeline.  Hedia will now be able to build on our existing momentum and accelerate the commercialization of our solutions making life with diabetes easier."

About Hedia

Hedia is a leading digital therapeutics company within diabetes, committed to help people with insulin-dependent diabetes gain control of their condition.  Making life with diabetes easier has been the incentive from the beginning of building Hedia Diabetes Assistant and the solution is today available in 11 countries. Based on habits of the individual person with diabetes and personalized input, our diabetes app generates insulin recommendations by taking many aspects of diabetes management into account – such as recording blood glucose readings, keeping track of active insulin, measuring carbs, calculating an insulin dosage, keeping track of activity and recording blood ketones.

