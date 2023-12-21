HedoniaUSA Inc. Selects Dolphin Entertainment As Its Communications Agency of Record

News provided by

HedoniaUSA

21 Dec, 2023, 09:21 ET

Dolphin Will Tap Its Marketing, Public Relations and Influencer Media Agencies to Successfully Launch HedoniaUSA's New Medical Food Offerings For Those Suffering From Depressive Symptoms

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HedoniaUSA Inc., a new mental fitness and wellness company, today proudly announced its strategic partnership with Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leader in lifestyle earned media and in-culture marketing, as its agency of record. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in HedoniaUSA's commitment to elevating its brand presence and market positioning by partnering with a known leader in integrated marketing and media relations.

Dolphin Entertainment's roster of agencies will develop and execute comprehensive marketing and communication initiatives. As the communications agency of record, Dolphin Entertainment will leverage its creative prowess to amplify HedoniaUSA's brand messages and educate and engage national audiences who currently have or are being treated for depressive symptoms.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Dolphin Entertainment as our communications agency of record," said Dany Sfeir , CEO at HedoniaUSA. "Their track record of success, breakthrough creative ideas and innovative approach align seamlessly with our vision, and we are confident that this collaboration will propel HedoniaUSA to new heights in our industry."

Dolphin Entertainment is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. "Partnering with HedoniaUSA presents an exciting opportunity to showcase our capabilities in driving brand success," stated Charlie Dougiello, Chief Innovation Officer, Executive Committee at Dolphin. "We look forward to leveraging our expertise in earned media and influencer marketing to create impactful campaigns that resonate with HedoniaUSA's audience and contribute to sustained growth and third party endorsement - and ultimately to help make real change in people's lives."

About HedoniaUSA Inc.:

HedoniaUSA is a leader in the nutritional management of depression with a focus on easing the burden for people suffering from this mental disorder by creating naturally occurring, non-pharmaceutical products aimed at enhancing medication. The mental fitness and wellness company is currently both developing and using revolutionary technologies to create new delivery methods for ingestible and curated supplements that will enhance customer wellness.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.
Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, The Digital Dept. and Special Projects complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries.

For more information visit www.hedoniausa.com

Contact:

HedoniaUSA, Inc.
Shepard Kramer
Chief Marketing Officer.
[email protected]
(646)-465-4648

SOURCE HedoniaUSA

