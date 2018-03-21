Hedron Life Source Together With Original Shark From Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington, Produce and Launch DRTV Campaign for Hedron Life Source EMF Shield

RHINELANDER, Wis., March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's modern world, as technological devices get more and more commonplace, the risk of harmful radiation continues to increase. Although one can't see electromagnetic frequencies/radiation (EMF/EMR) these detrimental electric waves have been proven over and over again. They are not only a very strong frequency, but many believe a very damaging one to human health as well. We are now completely surrounded by EMFs with Wi-Fi, cell phones, electrical wiring, smart meters, microwaves, cell phone towers, and the like.

Our EMF Protection Shield for Cell Phones is made with patent pending technology, is clinically proven, and we offer a 100 percent money back guarantee.

Many researchers are now claiming that much of the fertility issues (sperm count and egg viability) are due to the increase in EMF exposure. Dr. David Carpenter, the Dean at the School of Public Health State University of New York states, "30 percent of all childhood cancers are associated with EMF exposure." When a child under the age of 10 uses a cell phone, the radiation penetrates nearly through the entire skull causing many Doctors in the UK not issue warnings urging children under 16 not to use mobile phones at all.

Cell phones are now also being used as a mini-antennae, meaning when someone is using their phone, the cell company may 'ping' a signal off of that phone if it is closer to another person using their phone than the nearest cell tower. Having these signals pinging off that close to peoples heads is a scary thought for some.

There is an apparent issue here that people need to be aware of, but many tend to brush the whole thing under the rug since they love technology, and no one wants to give up their computers, or mobile devices.

The Hedron EMF Shield can serve as a solution to this public health dilemma. The Hedron EMF Shield is certified by the world-renowned Electronics Measurement and Device Testing Laboratory at the California Institute of Electronics and Materials Science to possess electromagnetic shielding effectiveness of 99.95 percent. When the Hedron EMF Shield is attached to a cell phone, it's purpose is to harmonize radiation and reduce heating of the transmitter, thanks to the mineral and scalar technology employed in the Hedron EMF Shield.

"The beneficial physical and biological effects of using the Hedron EMF Shield have been clinically tested and now they've been artfully demonstrated to the whole country in a commercial campaign, thanks to AsSeenOnTV.pro," says Dr. Jerod Bergman, CEO of Educating Wellness. "Hedron products are the only ones available today with the patent-pending frequency-embedding technology which allows the body, at the DNA level, to live in harmony with this ever-increasing field of electro smog."

"Folks in our business spend an inordinate amount of time glued to our mobile phones," says Paul Douglas Scott, Executive Producer at AsSeenOnTV.pro. "We're grateful to Dr. Bergman, not only for helping to alert the population to this hidden danger, but also for providing such an effective solution. We're proud to be among the first to spread the word of this vital technology via the effective television campaign that we facilitated here at AsSeenOnTV.pro."

As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Hedron Life Source will be appearing in a 60-second set to air nationwide that will feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington.

Media Contact: Jaclyn Martinson, 715-401-1833, jaclyn@educatingwellness.com

Related Files

certificate.jpg

Related Images

emf-protection-shield-for-cell.jpg

EMF Protection Shield for Cell Phones

Our EMF Protection Shield for Cell Phones is made with patent pending technology, is clinically proven, and we offer a 100 percent money back guarantee.

test-results.jpg

Test Results

California Institute of Electronics and Materials Science Certificate of test results

shield-dimensions.jpg

Shield Dimensions

Our EMF Protection Shield measures 1in by 1 in and is only 2.54 MM thick.

99-95-percent-radiation-protection.jpg

99.95 percent Radiation Protection

Our EMF Protection Shield has been tested and proven to protect 99.95 percent of the radiation emitted from your phone.

Related Links

Website

Facebook

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IO3lRPj7G7g

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hedron-life-source-together-with-original-shark-from-shark-tank-kevin-harrington-produce-and-launch-drtv-campaign-for-hedron-life-source-emf-shield-300617647.html

SOURCE Hedron Life Source

Related Links

https://hedronemfprotection.com

