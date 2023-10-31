Hedron Network Champions Acturis + FullCircl Integration

News provided by

FullCircl

31 Oct, 2023, 05:00 ET

Hedron has signed a three-year contract to help brokers achieve data-driven growth.

London, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedron Network, part of Brown & Brown (Europe),  has signed a three-year deal for the recently launched FullCircl + Acturis integration.  Hedron's bold decision to become an early adopter of this unique connected data solution forms part of its strategy to build a 'growth ecosystem' for its partner brokers, further differentiating its position as the network driving the future of independent broking success in the UK.

Hedron brokers can now access FullCircl's SmartBroker solution directly via API integration with the Acturis general insurance platform as part of their membership options.  SmartBroker delivers rich, contextualised company information on every business in the UK and Ireland. By leveraging data-driven insights, brokers can identify new opportunities and build strong, long-term relationships that drive growth and revenue. Hedron has already seen significant interest when launching the integration at its Broker Forum event in October and anticipates high take-up from partner brokers, with two pilot groups already filled.

Speaking about the deal Duncan Pagan, Consultancy Services Director at Hedron commented: "We're delighted to be the first network to take advantage of the opportunities generated when two leading insurtech providers come together.  FullCircl's SmartBroker in combination with Acturis' digital transformation platform will help our partner brokers identify new opportunities for growth and action them in the most agile way possible.  This is an exciting development for Hedron, demonstrating that broker growth is in our DNA and that we're willing to rewrite the rules and do things differently to help our partner brokers realise their ambitions."

Andrew Yates, CEO and Co-Founder at FullCircl said: "Hedron has been a fantastic partner to FullCircl for over 8 years, they have grown with us and truly understand the value of customer lifecycle intelligence.  They also understand the value of being early adopters.  By investing in the FullCircl + Acturis integration they are ensuring their brokers act with sharper customer focus and complete market clarity to drive meaningful growth at every stage of the business journey – identify & acquire, verify & onboard, retain & grow."

NOTES TO THE EDITORS

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that connects the insight you need, when it matters most.

Its software, delivered through a platform, API, and suite of applications, is used to identify and acquire customers, verify entities and assess risk to accelerate onboarding, and retain and grow customers by delivering proactive account management. 

FullCircl identifies millions of actionable insights daily on entities from 160 countries, providing a near real-time record of companies, their officers and shareholders, and the relationships between them. FullCircl improves commercial effectiveness while empowering businesses to satisfy regulatory requirements and make informed decisions about their customers.

FullCircl was formed following the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil and is backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital and Augmentum Fintech. In 2023, FullCircl acquired W2 Global Data Solutions, strengthening its KYC, AML and identity verification capabilities. Today, it serves 700+ customers, 15,000+ users, processes over 300 million onboarding and monitoring transactions per month and facilitates the onboarding of 200,000+ customers annually.

fullcircl.com

About Hedron:

At Hedron, our mission is to create the most vibrant, high quality and participative insurance community in the UK.

For over 20 years Hedron has supported Partner Brokers with market access and placement at home or abroad, systems and business efficiency, compliance, client money management, development and insight, strategic growth planning, people and performance, acquisition and succession, and claims and risk management. We take a consultative approach to get to the heart of what's important to each broking business, rather than fitting them into a one-size-fits-most proposition.

