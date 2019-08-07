Hedvig Announces Partnership with D2iQ to Provide Multi-Cloud Capabilities for Enterprise-Grade Container Environments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedvig , the company modernizing storage and accelerating enterprise adoption of private and hybrid clouds, today announced its partnership with D2iQ to provide an integrated solution for bringing persistent storage capabilities for containers. Through this partnership, Hedvig users gain the ability to run stateful container applications utilizing D2iQ's cloud-native ecosystem to deliver enterprise-grade experiences.

"D2iQ is a leader in enterprise-grade orchestration of containerized applications at Internet scale," said Avinash Lakshman, founder and CEO, Hedvig, Inc. "With the integration of Hedvig's enterprise-grade hybrid/multi-cloud capabilities, developers can now experience deploying their application in a cloud-neutral fashion using the Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform ."



Over time, enterprise storage evolved from tape and DAS to NAS/SAN and hyper-converged solutions. But for the past decade, all storage innovation has been done with virtualization in mind. Stateful containers pose a new set of challenges to the storage layer, with the demand for dynamic and frequent volume provisioning, container-affinity for volumes, and location-agnostic storage availability.

As a means to address today's challenges, the Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform provides container-native and container-aware storage, along with enterprise storage features, such as deduplication, compression, encryption, replication, and more. In addition, customers can now run container workloads on Hedvig across multiple cloud providers with zero cloud lock-in.

"At D2iQ, we have been investing in Kubernetes and the cloud native ecosystem to allow developers to create and administer cloud native apps in a more direct and efficient way," said Will Freiberg, president, D2iQ. "Partnering with Hedvig is a significant next step in delivering developers the enterprise-grade container environments they need to reduce cycle times and increase collaboration across cross-functional teams."

Many businesses already run on D2iQ and are just starting to explore the latest and greatest that Kubernetes and the cloud-native ecosystem have to offer in terms of tooling and functionality to rapidly build apps and enhancements onto their platform. With this partnership, developers utilizing the Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform can now have:

Application-tailored storage dynamically provisioned for containers;

Data persistence and always-available volumes, even if a container is migrated (across nodes or sites);

Hedvig's support for containers, VMs and bare metal, which eliminates the need to rip-and-replace or introduce another storage silo; and,

Hybrid cloud and multi-cloud applications built with Hedvig's storage cluster spanning distant sites and clouds.

The integration of Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform and D2iQ DC/OS is available to developers now. For more information, contact inquiries@hedvig.io.

About Hedvig

Hedvig provides software-defined storage for enterprises building private, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. The Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform is the only solution designed for both primary and secondary data, making it ideal for legacy, modern, and backup workloads. It consolidates block, file, and object into a single, API-driven platform that keeps pace with ever-growing data needs. Hedvig's patented Universal Data Plane technology forms a distributed, scale-out cluster that transforms commodity servers or cloud computing into a flexible foundation for bare metal, hypervisor, and container infrastructure. Customers like GE, Scania, State of North Carolina, and LKAB rely on Hedvig as a fundamental enabler of digital business. For more information about Hedvig, visit www.hedvig.io .

About D2iQ

D2iQ, formerly Mesosphere, is the leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms that enable organizations to embrace open source and cloud native innovations while delivering smarter Day 2 operations. With unmatched experience driving some of the world's largest cloud deployments, D2iQ empowers organizations to better navigate and accelerate cloud native journeys with enterprise-grade technologies, training, professional services and support. Whether you are deploying your first Kubernetes workload, optimizing your business analytics with Spark or Jupyter, or looking to educate your developers on the benefits of cloud native, D2iQ has the expertise, services and technology to enable you on the journey. D2iQ is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in New York, Hamburg, Germany and Beijing. D2iQ investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Microsoft, and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Find us at www.D2iQ.com.

Hedvig Media Contact:

Lisa Cravens

Lumina Communications for Hedvig

hedvig@luminapr.com

408-680-0563



D2iQ Media Contact:

InkHouse

mesosphere@inkhouse.com

781-267-0219

SOURCE Hedvig

Related Links

http://www.hedvig.io

