Hedvig Selected by Pittsburg State University to Future Proof and Modernize its Storage Infrastructure

Located in the heart of Tornado Alley in the Midwest, Pittsburg State University wanted to ensure that the university wouldn't have to deal with significant periods of downtime anytime a natural disaster occurred. To improve survivability if a tornado strike were to occur, the university began the process to distribute its compute and storage infrastructure. During this process, the university moved half its production VMware compute stack to its disaster recovery site on the other side of campus and purchased used EqualLogic appliances to replicate its storage to the disaster recovery site multiple times a day. However, there seemed to be a significant increase in the failure rate of the spinning disks in the university's old EqualLogic SANs which led the leadership team to take action in regard to the aging condition of some of its most critical IT infrastructure.

"We liked what we saw from Hedvig's solution, which offered an elegant, robust, scalable, and flexible distributed storage model," said Tim Pearson, Assistant Director in charge of IT Infrastructure and Security at Pittsburg State University. "Per our request, Hedvig arranged for us to speak with several of their longer-term customers whose use cases were similar to what we wanted to deploy. Some were about our size, and one dwarfed us 一 both in the amount of storage they had and in the number of hosts they had consuming that storage. The most memorable outcome of those conversations was the universally glowing reports we got on Hedvig's support, along with statements about their willingness to let customer needs influence the enhancement process as new versions of Hedvig were developed."

The Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform combines the power of distributed systems, the simplicity of cloud and a complete set of enterprise capabilities to deliver a modern, high-performance storage system. In addition to satisfying all the university's requirements, with Hedvig's object storage capability, backup integrations, container support, and hybrid-cloud/multi-cloud deployments, Pittsburg State University insured that their solution was future-proof as well.

"We're excited that we were able to meet the requirements that Pittsburg State University so desperately needed with our storage platform," said Avinash Lakshman, CEO and founder of Hedvig. "Their decision to select our storage platform is a true testament to not only our technology, but the level of support that goes along with it."

For more details on Pittsburg State University's decision to select Hedvig's Distributed Storage Platform, visit: hedvig.io/hubfs/Hedvig-PittStateCaseStudy.pdf.

About Hedvig

Hedvig provides software-defined storage for enterprises building private, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments. The Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform is the only solution designed for both primary and secondary data, making it ideal for legacy, modern, and backup workloads. It consolidates block, file, and object into a single, API-driven platform that keeps pace with ever-growing data needs. Hedvig's patented Universal Data Plane technology forms a distributed, scale-out cluster that transforms commodity servers or cloud computing into a flexible foundation for bare metal, hypervisor, and container infrastructure. Customers like GE, IAG, Scania, State of North Carolina, and LKAB rely on Hedvig as a fundamental enabler of digital business. For more information about Hedvig, visit www.hedvig.io.

