Heel Defender Orthotic Insoles Selected for Clinical Trial of New Achilles Tendonitis Treatment

MIAMI, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Heel Defender Orthotic Insoles have been selected for use in an important clinical trial of a new treatment for Achilles Tendonitis. Defender Operations is pleased to announce that its flagship product, Heel Defender Comfort Orthotic Insoles, are part of a clinical trial to investigate a new treatment for Achilles Tendonitis.

The revolutionary treatment entails the injection of a bioactive tissue matrix allograft to promote healing of chronic Achilles Tendonitis. A Level 1 randomized, multi-center, blinded, controlled, clinical trial is currently underway to investigate the therapeutic results of this novel treatment. Potentially, this therapy could help millions suffering from their painful and debilitating foot condition.

An important part of the clinical trial is the use of Heel Defender Comfort Orthotic Insoles by patients post-treatment to offload the pressure on their heel when standing or walking. For best results from this new Achilles Tendonitis treatment it is important to reduce undue pressure on the affected heel while enabling patients to remain ambulatory. Medical investigators sought the most effective orthotic insoles available for this purpose and Heel Defender was chosen.

"Heel Defender orthotics are simply the best solution available on the market for decreasing pressure on the painful heel," says Dr. Jason Hanft DPM, FACFAS, a prominent Miami foot and ankle surgeon with over 30 years of experience. Dr. Hanft invented Heel Defender after his own heel was crushed in an accident and could not find an effective orthotic to relieve his chronic foot pain, so he developed Heel Defender to meet his own need and help others.

Today, Heel Defender's effectiveness is increasingly being recognized by doctors and patients alike, across the USA and internationally. These high quality orthotic insoles are being recommended by doctors for patients who must walk or stand all day while managing their heel pain.

Heel Defender is a true American success story. Based in Florida, the company's products are made in the USA utilizing advanced materials and patented technology, and leveraging 30+ years of biomechanics expertise and first hand clinical knowledge.

